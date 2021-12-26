'This is a real big game for us' - Harlequins can't wait for Saints showdown

Nick Evans

Quins host Saints in 'Big Game 13' with the two teams currently separated by just a point in the Gallagher Premiership table.

Saints are currently ahead of the reigning champions in the standings and will look to stretch the gap at Twickenham.

But Evans believes his team now have some momentum after back-to-back Champions Cup wins, and he is desperate to see them deliver on Monday evening.

“Everyone at Quins is just so excited to get back to a Big Game," Evans said.

"I think this is a very important fixture for us.

"We’ve got a really important run of three games coming up and they come thick and fast.

"We’ve just come off the back of a couple of really good wins in Europe and now we have a run of three games in one stretch.

“I think if you put the context of the Big Game aside, the importance of this game from a club point of view is big.

"Then you add a team like Northampton and it makes it equally as massive as well.

"Both teams are going reasonably well in the Premiership and both play really positive rugby.

"They like to move the ball around a lot and, hopefully, it will make for a really great game for fans to watch in the stands.

“But for us, it’s super important and we want to back up a couple of decent performances in Europe and, actually, a decent performance against Leicester in terms of intensity and physicality, despite a loss.