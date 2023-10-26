As motivating factors go, family is often at the top of the list.

Tom Pearson (photo by Peter Nicholls/Getty Images)

And that rang true for Tom Pearson, who sparked delight when he called his uncle to tell him that he would be joining Saints ahead of this season.

Pearson had been left out of work following the sad demise of London Irish, but he was not short of offers.

After all, he was the RPA young player of the season for 2022/23 and the Premiership's breakthrough player of the season

One of the hottest talents in English rugby was always going to be in demand should he become available.

And after the collapse of Irish, that was exactly what happened.

Saints moved quickly, and they were fortunate to have a very important advantage in the race.

"My mum grew up in Northampton, my uncle still lives here, my grandparents so there were many factors why I came to Saints," Pearson explained.

"In the end it was a fairly easy decision.

"My uncle is a season ticket holder already and he has been for a number of years.

"I actually only rang him when I knew I was coming to Saints, and he was obviously over the moon.

"I've been here with him before to watch when I was a little bit younger so it's a club that I wouldn't say supported but I've been in contact with and I know a fair bit about.

"So in the end it was a pretty easy decision after having a chat with Dows (Saints boss Phil Dowson), the coaches and the support staff.

"There was a couple of options but Saints was the best fit for me.

"The style of rugby they play, the types of players we have here to play with - there were a lot of incentives to come."

Moving from Irish to Saints was just one part of a turbulent summer for Pearson as he was named in the England squad that would prepare for the Rugby World Cup.

He didn't make the final cut, but did get some game time, making his international debut in a warm-up match against Wales in August.

"It was a pretty eventful couple of months," Pearson said.

"First of all, the Irish situation was a great shame but I was very lucky to land on my feet at Saints, and now I'm really enjoying my time.

"The England stuff came and went. It was the longest I've ever been in camp, having never been involved in a World Cup preparation before so it was all new but an exciting time.

"Dows was really good - he gave me some time off after coming out of the England camp because I stayed there a bit late just to help even though I wasn't in the World Cup squad.

"I was there to support the group as an extra for a couple of weeks and after that period, Dows gave me a bit of time and then I was able to train here for a few weeks, settle in, get up to speed with everything and then play my first few games.

"It's been great."

Unsurprisingly, Pearson has taken to life at Saints like a duck to water.

The flanker, who is celebrating his 24th birthday today (October 26), quickly caught the eye in a Premiership Rugby Cup demolition of Doncaster Knights.

And there continues to be a huge amount excitement about what he can produce in the black, green and gold back row.

"I'm really, really enjoying it," Pearson said.

"It's been a good few weeks and I've got my teeth into it now.

"I'm four games in and it's been nice to play at home a couple of times."

Pearson's settling in period at Saints has been helped by the fact he arrived at the club along with former London Irish team-mates Chunya Munga and Tarek Haffar.

"It was very nice to come in with those guys and I nearly ended up living with them as well," Pearson said.

"I've played alongside Chunya a lot and I lived with him when we were a bit younger.

"It was nice to see a familiar face and have someone I could speak to while I was in the England camp to see what the environment was like so it was nice to have a little insight while I was away in how he found it and how it was different to Irish."

Pearson didn't end up setting up home with Munga as he ended up living with Saints fly-half Fin Smith.

"We met at one of the (England) camps and we had a discussion," Pearson explained.

"He told me he had a spare room and it came up that I was coming to Saints so it was around that time we arranged to live together.

"We didn't know each other too well so it was a bit of a risk but we were rooming together and you get a fair feel of what someone's like when you're with them that much.

"To move in with him was perfect.

"He's just bought a new sofa and he's a bit disappointed with it because it's a bit firm.

"But it's good to live with him and we're enjoying it - we're both fairly laid back people.

"But yeah, he is disappointed with his new sofa!"

Ex-Worcester Warriors ace Smith and Pearson can certainly relate, having both found themselves stranded following the demise of their former clubs.

Both caught the eye of the Saints coaches on numerous occasions, with Pearson giving a real show of his class when he helped Irish to beat the black, green and gold in a key Premiership fixture in Brentford back in March.

"It was a big one, a St Patrick's Day fixture," Pearson said.

"It was a must-win for us and we really had to if we wanted to be in the top four because Saints were in a better position than us at the time.

"To win that really propelled us forward but obviously we weren't able to get in the top four in the end.

"It seems weird now having played against some of the boys in that fixture and now playing alongside them.

"Sometimes we bring it up and have a bit of a laugh about how that day went but it seems like a while ago now."

Pearson exploited Saints on a day when their defensive problems were laid bare.

So has he seen differences in the team since joining them?

"I'd definitely say so," he said.

"I'd only really know if I were to play against them again so it's probably a question for the opposition now but I think there's a bit of extra size now, some bigger boys.

"But there's good similarities as well as that positive increased muscle mass."

Saints, who have finished fourth in each of the past two seasons, have started slowly in this campaign, suffering defeats to Sale Sharks and Bristol Bears.

Pearson started both matches, and he said: "It was frustratingly close on both occasions.

"It felt like we were in a similar spot in both games and we weren't quite able to get over the line.

"We were very disappointed not to get the wins because we felt we could have won both games.

"We gave a good account of ourselves at Sale, less so against Bristol.

"We could have been a lot more clinical against Bristol.

"We're building and it's a long season so there's plenty of rugby to play and we don't want to get too down.

"When it does click, we'll be a force to be reckoned with.

"We've just got to stay confident, stay tight as a group and come together.

"Games like the ones we've had make you closer as a group because of how frustrated you are after the game.