Team-mates and coaches give Sleightholme confidence to keep shining for Saints

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Ollie Sleightholme says the confidence his Saints team-mates and coaches have given him has helped him to express himself on the pitch.

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Daventry Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The wing wizard was in wondrous form again last Friday night, scoring twice in a 33-29 victory against Harlequins.

He could even have had a couple more tries had it not been for last-ditch tackles in the corner, one of which was illegal, earning Saints a crucial penalty try.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sleightholme was a huge threat throughout his time on the pitch as he showcased the form that propelled him into the England picture last season.

Ollie Sleightholme scored twice for Saints against Harlequins (picture: Ketan Shah)

And the 24-year-old, who was on the Red Rose's summer tour of Japan and New Zealand, said: "It's about getting into the swing of things at the start of a new season.

"Hopefully I can keep improving.

"This group, the coaches, they help with your confidence. They give you the belief to try things and express yourself on the pitch."

Saints struggled during the first half against Harlequins and went in eight points down despite scores from Manny Iyogun and Sleightholme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Phil Dowson's men delivered in the second period, taking control at 33-22 up before a late Quins try got the nerves jangling at a sold-out cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens.

"It was a tale of two halves really," Sleightholme said.

"We were a bit off it in the first half at the breakdown, giving them a lot of ins to the game, and we didn't react quickly enough.

"They've got a lot of good jackal threats and we let them get into the game that way.

"We came in at half-time, spoke about it and we knew if we could sort that breakdown out, we could get our game on the pitch. We did that in the second half.

"You saw how we can play.

"When you go in at half-time and it's an eight-point ball game, you know it's still all to play for.

"We knew we had a lot more in the tank."