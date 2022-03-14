'Surprise package' set to play for Saints at Saracens as Boyd outlines selection strategy

Chris Boyd

And the Saints boss has revealed that the club will be drafting in a talented youngster from Northampton School for Boys to play a part at StoneX Stadium.

Saints have lost their opening two pool games in the competition ahead of meetings with Saracens and Newcastle Falcons.

And that means they can take the chance to rest their first-team players ahead of the Gallagher Premiership trip to London Irish on March 26.

"We're completely out of that (Premiership Rugby Cup)," said Saints boss Boyd, who steered his side to a 27-22 league win against Wasps on Sunday.

"It's really nice because basically everyone who played against Wasps, apart from about three people, will have a regeneration week.

"This week's game at Saracens, all the guys who are knocking my door down for a chance to play will play.

"We've got some youngsters playing.

"We've got a surprise package coming out of Northampton School for Boys and he's coming in to play for us.