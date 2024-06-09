Supporters invited to attend Saints victory parade in Northampton on Sunday

Saints will go on a victory parade from Franklin's Gardens to the Guldhall on Sunday from 2pm

Saints will celebrate their stunning Gallagher Premiership title success with a victory parade through the streets of Northampton on Sunday afternoon.

Phil Dowson's men became champions of England for only the second time in the club's history on Saturday, as they saw off a battling Bath 25-21 in a nail-biting final at Twickenham.

Cheered on by 30,000-plus Saints fans in the crowd, Alex Mitchell's late try sealed the glory for Saints after a pulsating match under a hot sun at English rugby's HQ.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Daventry Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Saints looked to be cruising to victory as they went 15-3 ahead thanks to a brilliant Ollie Sleighholme try in the first-half, with Bath already down to 14 men after the sending off of Beno Obano just 20 minutes into the match.

But the west country side dug deep to defy the odds, and with just 14 minutes left were actually leading 21-18.

But after a senstational break from George Hendy, Mitchell went over with seven minutes remaining, and with the extras added by George Furbank the Saints were almost there.

In a frantic finale, Bath piled on the pressure in the dying minutes as they battled to get the try they needed to win the game, but Saints held on to claim the silverware for the first time since their famous extra-time win over Saracens in 2014.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And all supporters will get the chance to hail their heroes on Sunday when the players take part in an open-top bus parade, that will travel from Franklin's Gardens to the Guildhall in the town centre.

The parade is due to start at 2pm, with the players getting to the Guildhall for approximately 2.30pm.

The club issued a statement on Saturday evening outlining all the details.

It read: "Northampton Saints are champions of England for the first time in a decade following Saturday's stunning 25-21 victory over Bath.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The men in Black, Green and Gold lifted the Gallagher Premiership trophy at Twickenham for only the second time in the club’s history – and on Sunday will celebrate in style with our supporters in Northampton.

"Saints will host an open-top bus parade on Sunday afternoon, with the whole squad and coaching group departing from cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens at 2pm, and arriving at the Guildhall in St Giles Square at approximately 2.30pm.

"The bus will travel to Northampton Town Centre via Weedon Road, St James Road, Mare Fair, Gold Street, Mercers Row and Wood Hill, and supporters can turn out on any of the roads along the route to create a sea of Black, Green and Gold and celebrate with the team.

"Saints will be greeted at the Guildhall by three dignitaries from West Northamptonshire Council; Cllr Adam Brown (Leader, WNC), Cllr Jo Gilford (Chairman, WNC), and Cllr Paul Joyce (Mayor of Northampton).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"A stage will be set-up outside the Guildhall where several player interviews, musical performances and other exciting activities will take place following the team’s arrival – all hosted by our stadium announcer, Pete Nuttall.

"The players will also have time to mingle with supporters, show off the trophy and pose for photographs before they depart at approximately 3.30pm.

"The event is free-to-attend and entry to the supporter area in front of the Guildhall will be open from 1pm. Anyone carrying a bag may be subject to searches upon entry.

"Please note; there will be no public access to any area of cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens on Sunday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The club would like to express its gratitude to everyone at West Northamptonshire Council for their involvement in orchestrating this event.