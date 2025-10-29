Summer signing Caqusau ready to make his mark at Saints after recovering from injury

Amena Caqusau (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Amena Caqusau is ready to get up and running at Saints after seeing his start to life at the club hit by an early-season injury.

The 21-year-old made the move to Northampton from Glasgow Warriors during the summer but was forced off on his competitive debut in the PREM Rugby Cup win at Saracens in September.

Caqusau was only able to spend 13 minutes on the field as he had to be helped off after suffering an ankle issue after coming on in the 49th minute of the match.

But the wing is now fully fit again and ready to fly into another cup clash, this time against Harlequins at cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens on Saturday.

"I rolled my ankle in the first round of the PRC against Sarries and it was obviously not the ideal start to my season but luckily it wasn't too bad," Caqusau said.

"I'd injured the same ankle two years ago and I was out for eight months so injuring the same ankle and only being out for three weeks is probably the best outcome I could have had.

"It's obviously tough, especially when you work so hard in pre-season games to put you in a good position to get going with the season.

"It's not the best thing to pick up an injury but we've got good people here who look after you and they do the best they can to get you back in.

"Watching all the home games here since I've arrived, all I've wanted to do is to just get out there and have a chance to play on the pitch.

"I'm grateful to have that opportunity this weekend."

Saints had been keeping tabs on Caqusau after seeing him impress at age-group level for Scotland.

And late last year, they made their move.

"It was before Christmas when they approached me through my agent," Caqusau explained.

"They said they'd watched me in the Under-20s Six Nations and I obviously played against some of the boys who are in the Academy here like Archie McParland, Craig Wright, Henry Pollock.

"They watched that Scotland v England game up in Edinburgh and they kept an eye on me since then.

"Once the opportunity came up, I took it.

"I obviously came down from Glasgow, where I was for two years in the Academy, and ever since pre-season the boys have made it really easy for me to settle in.

"In terms of rugby as well, it's a very different club to where I was because they are two very different competitions (the PREM and the URC) and it's a different style of play but I'm really enjoying my time here so far."

When asked why he was so keen to switch to Saints, Salisbury-born Caqusau said: "My family live down in England and I was up in Scotland for 10 years because I went to boarding school there and picked up my rugby there in Glasgow.

"Being a lot closer to my family was a huge thing in making my decision because I'd been away from my family for 10 years.

"It was great to have an opportunity to be at a club like this and I've been watching the PREM my whole life so having the chance to be here with such a great coaching staff and alongside so many great stars, I'm just grateful to have the opportunity."

Caqusau is part of a hugely talented Saints squad packed with young stars.

And he said: "The depth of this squad is massive.

"I'm just grateful to come in every day.

"Because the depth of the squad is so good, you're getting better every day because everyone's sharpening each other up.

"You learn something new every day, from club legends, international players and Academy boys as well - and we've got a great coaching staff as well."