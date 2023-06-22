News you can trust since 1869
'Still got plenty of potential' - Matavesi signs new Saints deal

Phil Dowson insists Joel Matavesi has 'still got plenty of potential' after signing a new deal at Saints.
By Tom Vickers
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 13:02 BST- 1 min read

The 28-year-old has made seven appearances in black, green and gold since initially arriving in Northampton on a short-term deal in 2022.

Matavesi has shown flashes of class during those matches, with the centre also displaying versatility by impressing at fly-half.

And he will be sticking around at Saints for a while longer after putting pen to paper on the fresh contract.

Joel Matavesi is staying at Saints (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)Joel Matavesi is staying at Saints (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)
“Joel came to us initially on a trial, and ever since he first set foot inside the club he’s been determined to get better as a player," Saints boss Dowson said.

“He’s worked so hard since that trial and done everything we’ve asked of him, getting himself into incredible shape and grafting as hard as anyone in training, so he can give himself the best opportunity to play more regularly for the first team.

“He’s great for the environment, and while he is a very good player already, he’s still got plenty of potential still given his power and size – but most importantly for me as a coach, you see that mindset to keep on improving.”

Related topics:Phil DowsonNorthampton
