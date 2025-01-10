Stade Français v Northampton Saints: Full team news for Saturday's clash

Tom Seabrook (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Ed Prowse will start in the second row for Saints for the first time when they face Stade Français at Stade Jean-Bouin on Saturday evening (kick-off 5.30pm GMT).

Prowse, a converted tighthead prop, has been playing regularly at lock on loan at Bedford Blues this season and he will now step up to help Saints solve their second-row issues.

The black, green and gold have been beset by injuries at lock, losing Alex Coles and Temo Mayanavanua to concussion last weekend while Chunya Munga was already sidelined.

That means Prowse partners Tom Lockett in the second row, with Callum Hunter-Hill ready to return from a back injury as he is named among the replacements.

Juarno Augustus and Fraser Dingwall are not in the matchday squad, meaning Henry Pollock comes in at No.8 and Tom Litchfield takes the 13 shirt. Litchfield will be making his 50th appearance for Saints.

Josh Kemeny will captain the black, green and gold for the first time as he lines up at six again.

Saints have a lengthy unavailable list this week, which includes the names of Emeka Atuanya, Coles, George Furbank, Sam Graham, Hendy, Manny Iyogun, Mayanavanua, Munga, Burger Odendaal, Toby Thame and Robbie Smith.

Stade Français: 15. Joe Jonas; 14. Peni Dakuwaqa. 13. Samuel Ezeala, 12. Julien Delbouis. 11. Lester Etien; 10. Zack Henry, 9. Louis Foursans; 1. Paul Alo-Emile, 2. Giacomo Nicotera, 3. Francisco Gomez Kodela; 4. Paul Gabrillagues (c), 5. JJ van der Mescht; 6. Tanginoa Halaifonua, 7. Romain Briatte, 8. Yoan Tanga.

Replacements: 16. Alvaro Garcia, 17. Isaac Koffi, 18. Hugo Ndiaye, 19. Sekou Macalou, 20. Baptiste Pesenti, 21. Brad Weber, 22. Louis Carbonel, 23. Joe Marchant.

Saints: 15. James Ramm; 14. Tommy Freeman; 13. Tom Litchfield, 12. Rory Hutchinson, 11. Tom Seabrook; 10. Fin Smith, 9. Alex Mitchell; 1. Tarek Haffar, 2. Henry Walker, 3. Trevor Davison; 4. Ed Prowse, 5. Tom Lockett; 6. Josh Kemeny, 7. Angus Scott-Young, 8. Henry Pollock.

Replacements: 16. Curtis Langdon, 17. Tom West, 18. Luke Green, 19. Callum Hunter-Hill, 20. Fyn Brown, 21. Tom Pearson, 22. Archie McParland, 23. Charlie Savala.