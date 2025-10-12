So much more to come from Saints after Tigers win, says skipper Chick

Callum Chick on the charge (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Callum Chick says Saints have 'so much room for growth' after securing 13 points from a possible 15 at the start of the new Gallagher PREM season.

The black, green and gold battled to beat local rivals Leicester Tigers 32-26 at cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens on Saturday.

It backed up their thrilling 37-35 win at Gloucester six days earlier and meant they are still unbeaten, having opened the campaign with a 33-33 draw against Exeter Chiefs.

And Chick, who was Saints captain again on Saturday, said: "It was nice to go out there and get an 80-minute performance.

"We had little lulls in there but we managed to drag back momentum as opposed to in the previous two weeks when we struggled to get it back.

"We're now two from three and we're pretty happy with where we're at.

"We've got so much room for growth.

"We've hardly played together and it's our first week with a lot of boys back in.

"At half-time we spoke about looking after the ball, being tough and making sure after three or four phases that we give ourselves good opportunities.

"It was about keeping the ball for that amount of time and not giving them cheap turnovers to attack us on."

The Saints replacements were key against Tigers as the likes of Craig Wright, Danilo Fischetti, Henry Pollock, Tom Litchfield and two-try Anthony Belleau had a big say on derby day.

And Chick said: "The full squad were awesome.

"The boys who started did well and then the boys who came off the bench had a huge impact.

"Guys like HP (Pollock), Tony (Belleau, Greeny (Luke Green), Craig (Wright) - they all had a huge impact on the game, and that's what you want from your subs.

"That 60-minute mark when boys start to fall off and get tired, it's important to bring that energy and we showed that in the last 20 minutes.

"We got over that one-score game and tried to control it.

"The scrum resets obviously helped us but they're always going to be messy, these games, because there's so much emotion and history around it.

"We knew it would always be close so to come out with a win, we're pretty happy."