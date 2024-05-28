Fin Smith (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Fin Smith is desperate to deliver some more special moments at Saints in 'the most enjoyable season' of his career to date.

The hugely talented fly-half has been a key cog in the black, green and gold wheel, propelling Saints to top spot in the Gallagher Premiership and the semi-finals of the Investec Champions Cup.

He has been nominated for numerous awards, just missing out on the Premiership player of the season prize and the Investec player of the year accolade.

But Smith is still hoping to win something big as Saints get set for the Premiership play-offs.

Phil Dowson's men host champions Saracens in a sold-out semi-final at cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens on Friday night.

And ahead of that game, Smith said: “I’ve loved this season, I’ve been so lucky to be part of such an amazing team with such good coaches, playing with some of my best mates every week.

“We’ve enjoyed every minute of it and the results following is just a bonus.

"It’s definitely been the most enjoyable season of my career so far and hopefully there is more to come.

“Sarries have been very good at winning those matches over the last few years, so it’s going to be tough.

“We are doing everything we can to get ourselves ready.

"It will be a really tough game but we are looking forward to it.”

Saints have lost each of their past four Premiership play-off semi-finals, with the past three being played away from home.

But for the first time since 2015, they get the chance to host a final-four game.

“The fans have been amazing,” Smith said. “We’ve sold out Franklin’s Gardens so much this year and had so many tight games where they’ve got us over the line.

“We are delighted to be at home and we back ourselves at the Gardens every day of the week.

“We can’t wait and hopefully we’ll see another big effort from the crowd on Friday.”‌

There have been so many impressive performers for Saints this season, with Ollie Sleightholme one of the most eye-catching.

The speedy wing was the Premiership's top try scorer and was named Saints Supporters Club player of the season.

“Ollie has been amazing, he has taken us all by surprise,” Smith said.

“It’s not like we didn’t know how much quality he has but it’s the first time he’s managed to string a load of games together without any annoying injuries.

“He’s shown everyone what we all know he could do.

"He’s big, fast and knows his way to the try line.