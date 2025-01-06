Smith 'buzzing' after steering Saints to memorable win at the Gardens

Fin Smith (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Match-winner Fin Smith said Saints have 'been crying out for a result like that all year’ after steering his side past Bath on Sunday afternoon.

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Daventry Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Smith was the last-gasp hero as he slotted a penalty with the final kick of the match to earn his side a dramatic 35-34 success at a jubilant cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens.

It was a nerve-shredding encounter that was eventually settled by the most composed man on the field.

“It was one for the nerves!” Smith said.

“I owed the boys that after missing the two (kicks) before.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We've been crying out for a result like that all year. We've been so up and down and we've been really disappointed with how we've started the season.

“Every time we've thought things were about to go right they went wrong again, so thankfully we got over the line there.

“Hopefully this time it can be something that can really give us a springboard.”

Saints have won back-to-back league matches as they bounced back from below-par defeats to Gloucester and Saracens.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Smith said: “It was the Sarries game two weeks ago that was about as disappointing a game as we've had as a group since I joined the club. I think that lit a fire in our belly.

“We had a great win last weekend against Newcastle and this game was one we really targeted.

“These guys (Bath) have been the team to beat this season, they've got an unbelievable side and with them coming to our place we thought it was an awesome test so it was great to come out on the right side of it.

“I'm buzzing with that.

"You never know what the next few games have got in store but that really felt much more like us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We really fronted up and saw a lot more of the rugby we want to put on the pitch so I'm really happy with that.”

Smith was up against Scotland star Finn Russell, who impressed at fly-half for Bath.

"Playing against Finn Russell, in my opinion the best 10 in the world, it's a good chance to test yourself," Smith said.

"It wasn't the best I've ever played but I felt like I put a little bit of my game on the pitch."