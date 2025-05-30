'Slightly odd' feeling as Saints get set for Gallagher Premiership finale

Phil Dowson (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Phil Dowson admits it is 'slightly odd' to have another game after last Saturday's Investec Champions Cup final heartbreak.

But the black, green and gold boss is urging his players to use what happened in Cardiff as 'an experience to bounce back from'.

Saints suffered a 28-20 defeat to Union Bordeaux Bègles at the Principality Stadium as first-half injuries to James Ramm, George Furbank and Temo Mayanavanua cost them dear.

But they still have Gallagher Premiership business to attend to as they travel to Gloucester for a final-day fixture on Saturday (kick-off 3.05pm).

And Saints boss Dowson said: "It's a bit odd, and it's not something we've had to deal with before because we haven't been to the final of Europe for a while.

"It is slightly odd but at the same time, it normalised everything coming back in on Tuesday, seeing all the lads and having a bit of craic and a laugh and getting back on with it.

When asked about how he and his players have come to terms with their final defeat, Dowson said: "It happens, doesn't it?

"If you're going to play top-level sport, there are going to be days where it doesn't work out for you and you get beaten by a better side. I think that's what happened at the weekend, but we're big boys, we'll get over it.

"We'll be frustrated and disappointed for a period of time and then we'll use it as an experience to bounce back from.

"It (the final) was more or less our end-of-season as well because being away from home on the final day of the season makes it tricky.

"It was subdued obviously because you're disappointed, because you weren't a million miles away, because there were some things that could have bounced your way but didn't, and you have so much hope and expectation around a game like that, but worse things happen at sea.

"We got on with it, we spent time together, we travelled back on Sunday and had a bite to eat together here and Monday off."

Though there is nothing but pride for Saints to play for at Kingsholm this weekend, Dowson still wants to see his players give a good account of themselves against a Cherry and Whites side who need a win to have any hope of securing a play-off place.

"Obviously Gloucester have got a lot to play for," Dowson said.

"They've had a very good season, (Gloucester boss) George Skivington has done an incredible job with how they've played this season - particularly in attack, they've been very, very good.

"They've obviously got stuff to play for, they can still make the top four, and therefore we've got to make sure our emotional connection with what we can get out of the game is very strong, and that relies on the group understanding what they're representing and who they're representing."

Saints can't finish any lower than eighth this weekend, and they could rise to seventh if they win and Harlequins lost at Bristol Bears, who Gloucester are hunting in the race for fourth.

Reflecting on his side's season, Dowson said: "A very frustrating and fragmented season, it feels like.

"Lots and lots of injuries, lots of times where we didn't put our best foot forward.

"We gave ourselves a really good shot in the final of Europe, (losing by) eight points, and to be 20-20 at half-time I thought we played pretty well.

"It's been frustrating more than anything else and I'll take more time to reflect on it over the next couple of weeks."