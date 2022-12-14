Sleightholme's contract was due to expire in the summer, but he has opted to pen an extension at cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens.

The 22-year-old wing, formerly of Northampton Old Scouts and Northampton School for Boys, joined Saints’ first-team squad on a full-time basis ahead of the 2018/19 season, having graduated from the club’s Academy, which he initially joined aged 13.

He has since scored 25 tries in 53 appearances and scooped Saints' try of the season and young player of the season awards at the end of the 2020/21 campaign.

Ollie Sleightholme

With six scores in just nine appearances so far this term, Sleightholme is already looking to kick on again for Saints for the remainder of the 2022/23 season and beyond.

And he said: "Northampton Saints is my home and everything about the place made me want to stay here for longer.

“All the players and every member of staff here is like family. We’re such a tight-knit group and having the opportunity to be around all your best mates every day is very special.

“All the coaches here – Phil Dowson, Sam Vesty, Ian Vass, Matt Ferguson, James Craig, Jake Sharp and everyone else – are so supportive of the players in a way that I don’t think you get at other clubs.

"I believe in the direction they are taking the team 100 per cent; everyone in the group knows their job and what we need to do to improve and challenge for trophies.

“I’m also really grateful to the medical, physio and S&C staff for getting me here too, as they have helped me through a couple of injuries over the last few years.

