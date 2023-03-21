Skosan to leave Saints at the end of the season
Saints have confirmed that Courtnall Skosan will leave the club at the end of the season.
The winger has so far scored 19 tries in 37 appearances for the black, green and gold.
He certainly hit the ground running at Saints, having arrived from South African side the Lions back in 2021.
Skosan grabbed a hat-trick on debut against Worcester Warriors before adding a further 10 tries in his first term.
The former Springbok has made 16 appearances so far this season, adding a further six tries to his tally.
And Skosan is determined to end his stay at Saints on a high.
He said: “Thank you to Saints’ management, players, and staff for the last two seasons.
"And to the fans – thank you for the support. You really are a force to be reckoned with, there’s no better feeling than to play in front of a packed Franklin’s Gardens.
“For now, though, I’m looking forward to finishing this season off on a high. God bless.”
Saints boss Phil Dowson has hailed the attitude of Skosan and says he has a huge amount of respect for the player.
“Courtnall is a very good man and I feel very strongly about him and his time at the club,” Dowson said.
“He’s been a cracking character to have around the environment here; he’s a great role model for the younger lads and the whole group have an enormous amount of respect for him.
“It’s fair to say Courtnall’s made a significant impact on the field too, his ability to score tries has been an incredible asset but his work rate in all the other areas of his game is just as impressive.
“He is an absolute professional and I know he will continue to give his all as we fight for a play-off place. After that, Courtnall will leave with our very best wishes.”