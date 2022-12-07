Skosan full of belief as Saints prepare to start European adventure

Skosan fully believes the black, green and gold have a squad capable of claiming European glory this season.

And they will get an idea of what it takes to do that as they face reigning champions La Rochelle at Stade Marcel Deflandre on Saturday evening (kick-off 5.30pm GMT).

“I think for us it’s all about cleaning up our game, just not making a lot of mistakes,” Skosan told epcrugby.com.

“We have the game that can take us all the way. It’s just about making sure that it’s clean and I think that’s a big focus for us.

“The quality of players, of teams, of games – that’s the big thing. You’re basically playing international teams every weekend, which is why I say if you clean up your game, it will probably be better because it’s almost like you’re playing a Test.

“We want to do well, get a few wins at the beginning and go from there.”

Skosan scored two tries in the Champions Cup last season.

And the South African wing says dotting down in the competition feels different to any other tournament.

“Tries are always special, but I didn’t understand the magnitude of this competition until I played it,” Skosan said.

“It’s quite special to contribute and if you get a win on top of that as well, it just adds to it. It’s special to score a try.