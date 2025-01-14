Six Saints stars named in England training squad ahead of Six Nations

Fraser Dingwall (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Six Saints players have been named in England's 36-man training squad ahead of the Guinness Six Nations.

Alex Coles, Alex Mitchell, Fin Smith, Ollie Sleightholme, Fraser Dingwall and Tommy Freeman have all been included, while George Furbank is on the rehabilitation list, with the Saints skipper not expecting to return from his broken arm until mid-March.

All of the players included in the squad will miss Saints' Gallagher Premiership game at Harlequins on Friday, January 24 as they are heading to a training camp in Girona next week.

However, Harlequins are equally affected as they also have six players in the squad and one (Luke Northmore) on the rehabilitation list.

Quins will be without prop Fin Baxter, flanker Chandler Cunningham-South, No.8 Alex Dombrandt, centre Oscar Beard, wing Cadan Murley and fly-half Marcus Smith as well as centre Northmore against Saints.

England, who will be captained by Saracens lock Maro Itoje, who has taken over the role from club-mate Jamie George, will start their Six Nations campaign with a tricky trip to Dublin to face Ireland on Saturday, February 1.

Following the clash with Ireland, Steve Borthwick’s team will face France at Allianz Stadium on Saturday, February 8 (kick-off 4.45pm GMT), before taking on Scotland at the same venue on Saturday, February 22 (kick-off 4.45pm GMT).

England then host Italy at Allianz Stadium on Sunday, March 9 (kick-off 3pm GMT), with their final match of the Championship taking them to Cardiff to face Wales on Saturday, March 15 (kick-off 4.45pm GMT).

"I’ve selected a squad where every player brings something unique to the group," said England boss Borthwick.

“The Six Nations is always a fiercely contested and exciting tournament, and this year will be no exception.

“We’re looking forward to the squad coming together in Girona to kick off our preparations for the opening challenge against Ireland in Dublin."

On naming Maro Itoje as England captain, Borthwick added: “With 88 England caps, Maro has been a central figure in this squad for many years, bringing a vast amount of experience both on and off the field.

“He’s a calm, influential leader, renowned for his commitment to upholding high standards and his ability to motivate those around him.

“His strong rapport with the squad and coaches, combined with his leadership experience at Saracens, makes him ideally placed to take on this responsibility.

"I’d like to recognise the outstanding leadership of Jamie George, whose contributions as captain have been significant and will continue to play an important role as a vice-captain."

England’s 36-player training squad: Forwards: Fin Baxter (Harlequins, 6 caps), Ollie Chessum (Leicester Tigers, 23 caps), Alex Coles (Saints, 7 caps), Luke Cowan-Dickie (Sale Sharks, 44 caps), Chandler Cunningham-South (Harlequins, 11 caps), Ben Curry (Sale Sharks, 6 caps), Tom Curry (Sale Sharks, 56 caps), Theo Dan (Saracens, 16 caps), Alex Dombrandt (Harlequins, 20 caps), Ben Earl (Saracens, 37 caps), Ellis Genge (Bristol Bears, 66 caps) – vice-captain, Jamie George (Saracens, 97 caps) – vice-captain, Joe Heyes (Leicester Tigers, 7 caps), Ted Hill (Bath Rugby, 2 caps), Maro Itoje (Saracens, 88 caps) – captain, George Martin (Leicester Tigers, 19 caps), Asher Opoku-Fordjour (Sale Sharks, 1 cap), Bevan Rodd (Sale Sharks, 7 caps), Will Stuart (Bath Rugby, 45 caps), Tom Willis (Saracens, 1 cap). Backs: Oscar Beard (Harlequins, uncapped), Elliot Daly (Saracens, 69 caps), Fraser Dingwall (Saints, 2 caps), George Ford (Sale Sharks, 98 caps), Tommy Freeman (Saints, 15 caps), Ollie Lawrence (Bath Rugby, 31 caps), Alex Mitchell (Saints, 18 caps), Cadan Murley (Harlequins, uncapped), Harry Randall (Bristol Bears, 11 caps), Tom Roebuck (Sale Sharks, 3 caps), Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs, 69 caps), Ollie Sleightholme (Saints, 5 caps), Fin Smith (Saints, 6 caps), Marcus Smith (Harlequins, 39 caps), Freddie Steward (Leicester Tigers, 35 caps), Jack van Poortvliet (Leicester Tigers, 16 caps).

Rehabilitation: Afolabi Fasogbon (Gloucester Rugby), Immanuel Feyi-Waboso (Exeter Chiefs), George Furbank (Saints), Gabriel Ibitoye (Bristol Bears), Nick Isiekwe (Saracens), Luke Northmore (Harlequins), and Sam Underhill (Bath Rugby).