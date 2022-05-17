Six Saints stars named in England squad

Fraser Dingwall is in the England squad

Eddie Jones’ side will be starting preparations for next month’s home game against Barbarians and ahead of their tour to Australia in July.

Courtney Lawes, Lewis Ludlam, George Furbank, Alex Mitchell, Fraser Dingwall and Tommy Freeman have all been selected by the Red Rose.

All six players initially progressed through Saints' Academy system.

“We’re going to use this camp as an opportunity to prepare a base game for the Barbarians fixture and for a really important Australia tour,” Jones said.

“We’ll focus on how we want to play, how we want to be as a team off the field and continue to develop the squad cohesiveness and behaviours.

“It is also 16 months to the World Cup and every minute counts.

"We want a hard-working and enjoyable environment for the players, and to make sure we are all on the same page.

"We are allowed a squad of 36 players, so it has been a balancing act.

“We want to take a look at some younger players and prepare a base camp for the Barbarians game, particularly as we will be without the Premiership finalists, and also give some senior players a rest as we get to a crucial part of the season.

"These players will still be in contention for the Australia tour.”