'Simmering' Tuilagi ready to prove a point for Sale Sharks against Saints

Tuilagi has yet to feature during the Guinness Six Nations so far, and England boss Steve Borthwick released him back to his club this week.

That will fuel the fire of the former Leicester Tigers centre as he gets set to line up against Saints at cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens.

Advertisement

Advertisement

And Sanderson said: "Manu is all smiles but underneath I sense a simmering and he definitely wants to show the powers at be that they made the wrong decision in not selecting him.

Manu Tuilagi

"I would say he has a point to prove – all our England boys do.

“We have done the right thing by him and maybe it is a stroke of genius by Steve to motivate Manu to produce some of his best rugby.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"The more game time Manu gets, the more special things we are going to see.

"We have to make sure that doesn’t boil over into indiscipline or hurting someone.

“Manu is one of the world’s best centres with a point to prove and I would be daft not to pick him this weekend.

"Obviously England, to some degree, must be questioning his recent form and he has been good for us with more game time and more robust.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"That is what we wanted to fix with managing his loading and he is feeling fresh."

Sale also got Bevan Rodd and Jonny Hill back from England, while Tom Curry and George Ford are both available following injury.

Ben Curry was the only Sale player named in England's 26-man squad for this week’s three-day training camp in London.

“We have addressed the England situation (with the players) and if they were still kicking stones then I wouldn’t be doing my job right," Sanderson added.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"They wouldn’t be resilient enough and it won’t be the first time in this environment.

"I am impressed with how excited they are and we have to make sure they are on Sale’s page not England’s.

“Tom Curry is available this weekend and it is the same with George Ford. If they can prove they are fit and in form, there is a very good chance they will be included (by England).