The back row forward, who has often caught the eye in black, green and gold, has exited by mutual consent.

Hinkley's departure was confirmed with a single paragraph at the end of the press release about Alex Waller's new contract.

The 23-year-old's exit has made a big impression since joining the club on trial towards the end of last season.

Aaron Hinkley

Hinkley, who was believed to be out of contract this summer, made a total of 19 appearances for Saints, scoring one try.

The former Gloucester and Exeter Chiefs man has made 15 appearances this season, starting 12 of them.

His most recent outing came from the bench in the record 62-8 Premiership defeat at Bristol Bears on March 3.