Second-half comeback falls just short as Saints are beaten by 14-man Munster

The Irish giants had surged into a 24-0 lead at half-time, despite the fact Jack O'Donoghue was red carded for a shoulder-to-the-head challenge on David Ribbans with 22 minute played.

Saints had been largely disappointing during a tough first 40 minutes, but it was a very different story after the break as they started to show their teeth.

Advertisement

Tommy Freeman got the scoring started for Phil Dowson's side, with James Ramm's effort and 13 points from the boot of fly-half Fin Smith putting real pressure on Munster.

James Ramm

But the hosts held their nerve as they turned the ball over with the clock in the red to confirm their win, which was their second against Saints in this season's competition.

Munster had earned a 17-6 success at cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens last month, and they showed their strength again in the early stages at Thomond Park.

Advertisement

It took just 36 seconds for the first penalty to be given against Saints, allowing Joey Carbery to start the scoring from the tee.

Saints had picked up where they left off at Exeter on the previous weekend, losing their discipline while making errors and compounding them.

Advertisement

And after Munster won a scrum penalty to kick to the corner, another penalty followed before Gavin Coombes forced his way over.

It was Coombes' third try in just 90 minutes of rugby against Saints as the No.8 had scored twice in the win at the Gardens.

Advertisement

Carbery converted and Saints were already in big trouble, which would get worse when Mike Haywood was sin-binned for a high tackle.

Saints had largely managed the sin-bin period well until Munster strung together a really patient attack that ended with Coombes offloading to flanker O'Donoghue for the score.

Advertisement

Carbery converted and at 17-0 down, it was already a long way back for the black, green and gold.

But Saints were given a helping hand, or shoulder, by O'Donoghue as he saw red for a shoulder to the head of Ribbans.

Advertisement

It was the correct call from referee Tual Trainini, and Munster would have to play for close to 60 minutes with 14 men.

However, it didn't deter the home side as they were again helped by the concession of another cheap penalty from Saints.

Advertisement

And when Munster got in close, the away side couldn't provide any resistance as Coombes made his mark with yet another try.

Carbery converted with ease, and the home fans were loving what they were seeing as their side were showing real desire in attack and defence.

Advertisement

When Saints did get the chance to venture into the Munster half, they were struggling to piece things together, losing a lineout deep in the home 22.

It was to be another sobering half-time score as, just as they had at Sandy Park a week earlier, Saints had shipped three first-half tries and failed to score a point.

Advertisement

Munster had looked largely comfortable despite being down to 14 men from 22 minutes onwards, and Saints had struggled to truly trouble them.

It was a different story at the start of the second half though as Saints emerged with some fire and desire, with Ramm sending Freeman in out wide.

Advertisement

Smith converted, and he was soon slotting a penalty after Saints had bossed the scrum.

Munster now knew they were in a game, and they were finding life much tougher at both ends of the field.

Advertisement

Saints held out against a couple of attacking lineouts before a kick ahead put the hosts under real pressure.

Ramm did brilliantly to chase and grab the ball, eventually forcing his way over the line to breathe even more life into the Saints bid.

Advertisement

Smith converted superbly to cut the gap to just seven points.

Saints were showing much more aggression in defence, keeping Munster at bay in a way they couldn't in the first half.

Advertisement

The hosts were starting to find themselves on the wrong side of the referee, opening the door to good field position for Saints.

Munster were under siege as the black, green and gold poured forward with fury, but the hosts managed to win a penalty on their own line.

Advertisement

Saints weren't going away though, and they cut the gap to four points when Smith slotted a penalty.

It was back to seven when Ramm was harshly penalised, as Jack Crowley held his nerve to land the penalty with five minutes to go.

Advertisement

Saints opted to go for goal three minutes later, refusing to try to go for a draw.

Smith slotted the penalty to give his team 30 seconds to try to grab the try that would win the match.

Advertisement

But after Saints received the kick-off, Munster smothered the maul, earning the turnover that put the seal on their spirited success.

Munster: Haley; Nash, Frisch, Crowley, Daly; Carbery, Casey; Kilcoyne (Wycherley 53), N Scannell, Salanoa (Ryan 47); Kleyn (Kendellen 60); Beirne; O’Donoghue, O’Mahony (c) (Hodnett 65), G Coombes.

Advertisement

Saints: Furbank; Freeman, Proctor (Dingwall 47), Hutchinson, Ramm; F Smith, Mitchell; A Waller (E Waller 68), Haywood (R Smith 71), Hill (Petch 68); Ribbans, Moon (Coles 63); Salakaia-Loto, Lawes (Scott-Young 63), Ludlam (c).