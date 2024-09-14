Angus Scott-Young (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Angus Scott-Young never shies away from a challenge.

So when injuries hit Saints during pre-season, the Australian flanker was more than happy to step up and do a job in the second row.

And he certainly hasn't looked out of place, calling on his history in the position to help him impress, particularly against Bedford Blues last Friday night.

"I could potentially be the world's shortest second rower - 6ft 4ins is just off the mark, I think," Scott-Young said.

"We had a few injuries in the second row and I've called lineouts before back in Queensland so I chatted to Trammer (James Craig) and it was a position that needed filling so I'm happy to fill it.

"I enjoy lineout work and I enjoy being in the engine room as well so I just slotted in there and it's been fun.

"I'm happy to play wherever and to help the team out.

"I have played there before - I played a lot of second row growing up when I was a tall kid and then moved to the back row when I was about 21.

"I played a little bit for the Reds and played a little bit for Saints last year in pre-season so I'm just happy to slot in wherever.

"It's close to the ball in the middle of the field and you don't have to run as far or as fast, which is not my forte.

"I'm enjoying it and nothing really changes too much with how we like to play the game. We're a versatile attacking team so any player is an attacking option, no matter the number on your back.

"I'm enjoying myself.

"There are a few slight skill changes that are challenging but I'm enjoying it so far."

Saints haven't been able to field Tom Lockett, who has a pectoral injury, and Temo Mayanavanua, who is on international duty with Fiji, during pre-season.

So they have needed all of Scott-Young's nous and experience to fill the void.

He has done so in trademark hard-working and energetic fashion.

And he certainly seemed to thrive against Bedford last Friday.

"It was a good win," Scott-Young said. "It was our second trial game and we were getting our DNA down.

"We had a few new guys coming in obviously, a few boys left last year, a few big changes but we saw some really good patches against Bedford in terms of how Saints want to play rugby.

"It was a good game."

Scott-Young is one of a host of versatile players in the Saints squad.

And he said: "The back rowers are all extremely talented and can play anywhere in the back row.

"The second rowers and front rowers can all ball play, carry, tackle so it's very much the kind of players we want to be here at Saints.

"I'm happy I can fit that mould."

Another Australian who has caught the eye during pre-season has been summer signing Josh Kemeny.

The flanker has showcased his skill, power and incredible speed since joining from Melbourne Rebels.

And Scott-Young said: "He's quick, isn't he?

"He's a good player, Kem. I played against him a few times when he was at Rebels.

"He's a great addition to the squad."

Scott-Young, Kemeny and Co are now gearing up for the start of the Gallagher Premiership season.

Saints start their title defence with a tough trip to Bath on Friday night.

And Scott-Young said: "It will be a big one, won't it?

"It's a grand final rematch and last time we played them there down at The Rec it was a bit of a tough day so we're hoping to rectify that.

"It's a really cool place to play and we're looking forward to it.

"First round, it doesn't start better than that, with the two top teams from last year going head to head.

"It's a good way to start."