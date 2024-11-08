Scott-Young happy to show the way for Saints’ hugely talented young stars

Angus Scott-Young enjoys leading from the front

At the age of 27, Angus Scott-Young is far from old.

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Daventry Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But he is definitely one of the most well-travelled figures when Premiership Rugby Cup teams are named.

And he says he and the 'older heads' of those cup 23s are eager to help show the way for the club's hugely skillful young stars.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There are some very talented boys coming through," said Scott-Young, who will skipper Saints against Nottingham at cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens on Saturday evening.

"It's what every club needs really: those younger guys to come through and bring a lot of energy.

"Us older heads will show them the way and show them how Saints play.

"It's the appeal of the Premiership Rugby Cup competition, that we have the younger guys coming through and a few older guys who are coming back from injury and vying for spots.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's a bit of a mixed feel, which is really exciting to watch.

"The Saints system is set up in a way that allows young guys to flourish.

"It doesn't really matter who's playing in the position - there's room to express yourself.

"You see GMC (George Makepeace-Cubitt) producing little flick passes, crossfield kicks and you see Fin (Smith) do that a lot as well so the system is allowing boys to perform and shine in their own right, which is very exciting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"From a player's perspective, it's awesome because you can just get out there and show your stuff."

Saints' blend of youth and experience proved potent last Friday as they started their Premiership Rugby Cup campaign with a 31-12 win against local rivals Leicester Tigers at the Gardens.

And Scott-Young is convinced that the depth of the black, green and gold squad will bring more good things during this campaign, following on from the Gallagher Premiership title success of last season.

"There's been a few changes, a few older guys leaving the club but the guys coming in have been a pretty strong contingent," he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We've had three wins, three losses in the Prem but you can see the foundations are there for a great season.

"I'm pretty confident we'll just keep trucking along and get some good results throughout the year."

Scott-Young arrived at Saints from Queensland Reds in 2022 and has so far made 52 appearances for the club.

"It's been an unbelievable experience," said the Australian flanker.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I just didn't know what to expect really because I'd been to England on holidays but never really known what it would be like to live here, coming into winter and all that stuff.

"The rugby has been so professional and the rugby intelligence at Saints has been unreal.

"And the Premiership, Champions Cup and even the Premiership Rugby Cup, the quality of rugby week in, week out for months on end has definitely developed my game.

"I've really enjoyed the intensity of it and I've been loving it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They are long slog seasons and when you get to the back end of them it's really tough on the body, but I'm really enjoying my time here."

And Scott-Young would love to add a Premiership Rugby Cup winners medal to his Premiership one from last season.

"Since I've come here in 2022, we haven't had too much success in the PRC so I'd love to be able to go deep in the competition," he said.

"We've experienced Premiership success, got to the semi-finals in Europe so going deep in the PRC is definitely a goal for the team."