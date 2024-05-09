Charlie Savala (photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Charlie Savala is desperate to secure more Saints game time after signing a permanent deal at the club.

Savala arrived on loan from Edinburgh earlier this season and has made three appearances for the black, green and gold to date.

Born in Sydney, Savala began his career in rugby’s other code, playing in Sydney Roosters’ academy before switching to union and moving to Scotland in 2020.

The fly-half made 33 appearances for Edinburgh across three seasons, featuring in both the United Rugby Championship and Investec Champions Cup competitions there, before arriving in Northampton.

The 23-year-old became Saint #2087 when he came off the bench against RC Toulon in December.

He started his most recent match for Saints, scoring his first points from the tee against Newcastle Falcons in January.

“When the opportunity first came about to join Saints it was something out of the ordinary,” said Savala.

“I was ready for a change, and was eager for the opportunity to develop and prove myself in a new environment.

"I’ve really enjoyed the change of scene – both from a living perspective and a rugby perspective.

“The coaching here is first class, the squad we’ve got is really competitive, and I feel like I’m improving in the environment every day.

“The depth that we’ve got at fly-half – with Fin Smith having an unbelievable season this year and George Furbank playing well there too – it’s good for me to have people that you can work alongside to get better.

“To have that cohesion as a fly-half group only breeds positive results. We’re all pushing each other to be better, whether that’s off the field watching film together or working on our kicking. It’s been really good to have those guys to push myself with.

“With the success we’ve had on the field this season and in some big occasions, playing in and around that is want you want as player. I’ve had a taste for it this year and would love more it.

“As rugby players we all want to play, I want to be a part of the side that we’ve got here at Saints.