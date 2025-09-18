Saracens v Northampton Saints: Full team news for the PREM Rugby Cup clash

JJ van der Mescht (picture: Northampton Saints)

Saints are set to dish out six competitive debuts in their PREM Rugby Cup opener at Saracens on Friday night (kick-off 7.30pm).

Callum Chick, a summer signing from Newcastle Falcons, is one of the men making his bow as he starts at No.8 and skippers the side at StoneX Stadium.

South African lock JJ van der Mescht, French fly-half Anthony Belleau and talented young Italian back Edoardo Todaro will also start and make their debuts.

Italy prop Danilo Fischetti and Scotland Under-20s wing Amena Caqusau are primed for first competitive Saints appearances from the bench.

Saints are without Emeka Atuanya, Fraser Dingwall, Tommy Freeman, George Furbank, Josh Kemeny, Curtis Langdon, Tom Lockett, Alex Mitchell, Chunya Munga, Henry Pollock, Charlie Ulcoq, Ollie Sleightholme, Fin Smith and Tom West.

But they are still able to name a very strong line-up that includes the likes of Trevor Davison, Tom Pearson, Rory Hutchinson, James Ramm and George Hendy.

As for Saracens, they opt for a mix of youth and experience, with senior stars such as Theo Dan, Max Malins and former Saints loanee Nick Isiekwe included in their starting 15.

Saracens: 15 Max Malins (cc); 14 Jack Bracken, 13 Sam Spink, 12 Cameron Hutchison, 11 Rotimi Segun; 10 Louis Johnson, 9 Charlie Bracken; 1 Rhys Carre, 2 Theo Dan, 3 Marcus Street; 4 Nick Isiekwe, 5 Olamide Sodeke; 6 Harry Wilson, Andy Onyeama-Christie (cc), Nathan Michelow.

Replacements: Eoghan Clarke, Alex O’Driscoll, Tietie Tuimaga, Kennedy Sylvester, Charlie West, Gareth Simpson, Luke Davidson, Brandon Jackson.

Saints: 15 George Hendy; 14 James Ramm, 13 Rory Hutchinson, 12 Toby Thame, 11 Edoardo Todaro; 10 Anthony Belleau, 9 Archie McParland; 1 Emmanuel Iyogun, 2 Craig Wright, 3 Trevor Davison; 4 Ed Prowse, 5 JJ Van Der Mescht; 6 Angus Scott-Young, 7 Tom Pearson, 8 Callum Chick (c).

Replacements: 16 Henry Walker, 17 Danilo Fischetti, 18 Elliot Millar Mills, 19 Fyn Brown, 20 Sam Graham, 21 Jonny Weimann, 22 Amena Caqusau, 23 Tom Litchfield.