Saracens v Northampton Saints: Full team news for the play-off semi-final

James Ramm will start for Saints in their Gallagher Premiership play-off semi-final at Saracens on Saturday (kick-off 3.30pm).

By Tom Vickers
Published 12th May 2023, 12:03 BST- 2 min read

The Australian star, who won Saints players’ player of the season and breakthrough player of the season awards, has recovered from the shoulder injury he sustained against Saracens last month.

Ramm comes in for the benched Tom Collins, who started and shone for Saints in their final game of the regular season, at Newcastle Falcons.

Robbie Smith is also back from injury, with the hooker named among the replacements as Tom Cruse gets the start this weekend.

James Ramm
James Ramm
Sam Matavesi is unavailable as he lines up for the Navy against the Army on Saturday afternoon.

Trevor Davison returns to start for Saints after missing the Newcastle game due to being unable to face his former club.

Courtney Lawes brings up a milestone in the back row for Saints as he makes his 165th start in the Premiership, taking him past Stephen Myler (164) to a club record tally of league starts.

Saints again opt for a 6:2 split on the bench, with Tom James and Collins the backline options.

Saracens are able to draw upon a wealth of knockout experience.

Mako Vunipola, Jamie George and Marco Riccioni start in a powerful front row, with Maro Itoje and Hugh Tizard in the engine room.

Former Saints loanee Nick Isiekwe adds extra bulk to the back row, and he will be alongside Ben Earl and Jackson Wray at the base of the scrum.

Ivan van Zyl and captain Farrell continue their half-back combination, with the trusted midfield pairing of Nick Tompkins and Alex Lozowski together again.

Sean Maitland and Max Malins will be tasked with finishing any opportunities on the wings, and, as ever, Alex Goode will be at full-back.

On the bench, Theo Dan has another chance to impress, and Elliot Daly will look to make another step towards full fitness after returning against Bath last weekend.

Saracens: Goode; Malins, Lozowski, Tompkins, Maitland; Farrell (c), van Zyk; M Vunipola, George, Riccioni; Itoje, Tizard; Isiekwe, Earl, Wray.

Replacements: Dan, Mawi, Judge, Hunter-Hill, Knight, de Haas, Taylor, Daly.

Saints: Furbank; Ramm, Dingwall, Hutchinson, Freeman; F Smith, Mitchell; A Waller, Cruse, Davison; Ribbans, Moon; Lawes, Ludlam (c), Augustus.

Replacements: R Smith, E Waller, Hill, Salakaia-Loto, Scott-Young, Graham, James, Collins.

