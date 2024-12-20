Saracens v Northampton Saints: Full team news for Sunday's game

George Hendy scored after coming on for George Furbank last weekend (picture: Lewis Dean/Northampton Saints)

Alex Coles will captain Saints in Sunday's Gallagher Premiership clash with Saracens at StoneX Stadium (kick-off 3pm).

With George Furbank sidelined due to a broken arm, Coles takes charge of the team from the six shirt.

Saints make six changes to the side that secured a superb 30-21 win against Vodacom Bulls in South Africa last Saturday.

George Hendy comes in for Furbank at full-back, while Tom Litchfield replaces Fraser Dingwall at centre and James Ramm takes over from Ollie Sleightholme on the wing.

Dingwall and Sleightholme are on the bench, along with the likes of Elliot Millar Mills, Temo Mayanavanua and Henry Pollock who also drop out of the starting 15 this weekend.

Trevor Davison is in for Millar Mills, Chunya Munga replaces Mayanavanua and Tom Pearson takes the place of Pollock.

Alex Mitchell starts again at scrum-half as he makes his 100th Premiership appearance.

Summer signing Nathan Langdon is in line to make his Premiership bow for Saints as the hooker is named among the replacements.

Furbank, Emeka Atuanya, Sam Graham, Callum Hunter-Hill, Burger Odendaal, Toby Thame and Robbie Smith are on the injured list this week, but Josh Kemeny is now off it.

As for Saracens, they have made four changes to the side that overcame Stade Francais in Paris last weekend.

Two of those changes come in the front row as Theo Dan takes the starting shirt at hooker following his 50th appearance last week. Rhys Carre remains at loosehead with Fraser Balmain rejoining the scrum.

Skipper Maro Itoje is joined by Theo McFarland, who shifts into the second row to replace Nick Isiekwe after he picked up a knock in Paris.

McFarland’s positional shift leaves room for Juan Martin Gonzalez on the blindside, with England duo Ben Earl and Tom Willis rounding off the back row.

In the backline, Ivan Van Zyl and Fergus Burke continue their half-back partnership.

Double centurion Tompkins starts at inside centre, with Lucio Cinti once again wearing the 13 shirt.

The only change in the backline comes on the wing. With Rotimi Segun ruled out, Liam Williams shifts to the left wing with Tobias Elliott returning on the right.

Elliot Daly continues to marshal proceedings at full-back.

Among the replacements there is plenty of experience, with Jamie George ready to make an impact as well as Alex Lozowski, who has recovered from a hamstring injury.

Brandon Jackson. after a successful spell at Ampthill, also returns to the matchday squad.

Saracens: 15 Elliot Daly, 14 Tobias Elliott, 13 Lucio CInti, 12 Nick Tompkins, 11 Liam Williams; 10 Fergus Burke, 9 Ivan van Zyl; 1 Rhys Carre, 2 Theo Dan, 3 Fraser Balmain; 4 Maro Itoje (c), 5 Theo McFarland; 6 Juan Martin Gonzalez, 7 Ben Earl, 8 Tom Willis.

Replacements: 16 Jamie George, 17 Phil Brantingham, 18 Alec Clarey, 19 Harry Wilson, 20 Toby Knight, 21 Gareth Simpson, 22 Alex Lozowski, 23 Brandon Jackson.

Saints: 15 George Hendy; 14 Tommy Freeman, 13 Tom Litchfield, 12 Rory Hutchinson, 11 James Ramm; 10 Fin Smith, 9 Alex Mitchell; 1 Emmanuel Iyogun, 2 Curtis Langdon, 3 Trevor Davison; 4 Tom Lockett, 5 Chunya Munga; 6 Alex Coles (c), 7 Tom Pearson, 8 Juarno Augustus.

Replacements: 16 Nathan Langdon, 17 Tarek Haffar, 18 Elliot Millar Mills, 19 Temo Mayanavanua, 20 Henry Pollock, 21 Archie McParland, 22 Fraser Dingwall, 23 Ollie Sleightholme.