Saracens v Northampton Saints: Full team news for Sunday's Gallagher Premiership game

Augustus suffered a rib cartilage problem in the win against Bristol Bears on October 29, but he is now fit again and takes the No.8 shirt at StoneX Stadium.

However, Aaron Hinkley has been ruled out, meaning Sam Graham will switch to seven.

Saints have opted to freshen up their front row, bringing in Alex Waller and Paul Hill for Manny Iyogun and Ehren Painter respectively.

Juarno Augustus

Ollie Sleightholme suffered concussion against Exeter Chiefs last Friday so his place on the wing is taken by Tommy Freeman, with George Furbank coming in at full-back.

Kayde Sylvester and James Ramm could make their Premiership debuts from the bench.

Saracens have made just one change to the team that beat Bristol 25-10 at Ashton Gate last weekend.

Andrew Kitchener comes into the second row, replacing England lock Hugh Tizard, who is on the bench.

Saracens: Malins; Lewington, Daly, Lozowski, Maitland; Goode, van Zyl; Hislop, Dan, Riccioni; Hunter-Hill, Kitchener; Christie, Earl (c), Wray.

Replacements: Lewis, Flynn, Carey, Stonham, Tizard, Simpson, Hallett, Howe.

Saints: Furbank; Freeman, Dingwall (c), Hutchinson, Skosan; F Smith, Mitchell; A Waller, Haywood, Hill; Salakaia-Loto, Moon; Scott-Young, Graham, Augustus.