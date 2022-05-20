Saracens v Northampton Saints: Full team news for Saturday's game at StoneX Stadium

Courtnall Skosan

There had been fears that Painter would miss the rest of the season with a bicep injury sustained in early March, but he has handed Saints a big boost by returning to action this weekend.

That allows Paul Hill, who was taken off due to concussion against Harlequins last month, to start on the bench against Saracens.

Skosan is back after recovering from a hamstring injury sustained in the win at London Irish in March.

That means Rory Hutchinson will be among the replacements, with Matt Proctor moving from the wing to partner Fraser Dingwall at centre.

Aaron Hinkley, who has now signed for Saints until at least the end of this season, is handed the seven shirt after his fantastic debut display from the bench against Quins last time out.

Juarno Augustus is sidelined due to an injury picked up in that match, meaning skipper Lewis Ludlam switches to No.8 at StoneX Stadium.

Dan Biggar is back from suspension as he replaces James Grayson at fly-half.

Alex Coles is passed fit after coming off against Quins, but David Ribbans remains sidelined.

Teimana Harrison and Conor Carey will not play again this season after having surgery on knee injuries.

Saracens have made just one change to the team that lost in the European Challenge Cup semi-final at Toulon last Saturday, as Sean Maitland returns to take the place of the injured Max Malins on the wing.

Saracens: Goode; Maitland, Daly, Tompkins, Segun; Farrell, Davies; M Vunipola, George, Koch; Itojoe, Isiekwe; McFarland, Earl, B Vunipola.Replacements: Lewis, Adams-Hale, Clarey, Hunter-Hill, Wray, van Zyl, Lozowski, Lewington.