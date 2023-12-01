Saracens v Northampton Saints: Full team news for Saturday's Gallagher Premiership game

Temo Mayananvanua is in line to make his Saints debut on Saturday as he has been named on the bench for the Gallagher Premiership game at Saracens (kick-off 4.30pm).

Temo Mayanavanua (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

The summer signing sustained a knee injury while on Rugby World Cup duty with Fiji, but he is now back to full fitness and ready to take his place among the replacements.

Saints lost Lewis Ludlam (ankle) and James Ramm (knee) to injury during the first half of last Friday’s 36-33 win against Harlequins, but they have been boosted by some returning players this weekend.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Daventry Express within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fin Smith is fit to start after back spasms kept him out against Harlequins, meaning George Furbank, who will be captain in the absence of Ludlam, reverts to full-back.

Tom Seabrook has recovered from a glute strain and he gets the nod on the wing, with George Hendy given a bit of a breather on the bench after starting six of Saints’ opening seven league games.

Tommy Freeman is set to make his 50th Premiership appearances as he again lines up at centre alongside Fraser Dingwall.

There is rotation at scrum-half as Tom James comes in for the benched Alex Mitchell.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sam Graham has handed Saints some good news as he has recovered from concussion to take the place of Ludlam at No.8.

Curtis Langdon has overcome a knock and he will be available from the bench.

Ludlam, Ramm, Juarno Augustus, Tom Cruse, Will Glister, Rory Hutchinson, Manny Iyogun, Joel Matavesi and Burger Odendaal are on the injury list.

As for Saracens, they have several absentees of their own as Alex Lozowski, Ben Earl, Callum Hunter-Hill, Elliot Daly, Josh Hallett, Marco Riccioni, Nick Isiekwe, Ollie Hoskins, Owen Farrell, Ralph Adams-Hale, Rotimi Segun, Tom Willis and Tom Woolstencroft are all unavailable.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Saracens: Goode; Maitland, Cinti, Tompkins, Parton, M Vunipola, van Zyl; West, Dan, Clarey; Itoje (c), McFarland; Gonzalez, Christie, B Vunipola.

Replacements: George, M Vunipola, Judge, Tizard, Knight, Davies, Hartley, Lewington.

Saints: Furbank (c); Seabrook, Freeman, Dingwall, Sleightholme; F Smith, James; E Waller, S Matavesi, Davison; Munga, Coles; Lawes, Pearson, Graham.