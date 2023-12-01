Saracens beat Saints in the Gallagher Premiership play-off semi-final last season (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Venue: StoneX Stadium, London

Date and kick-off time: Saturday, December 2, 2023, 4.30pm

Weather forecast: -1c, clear

Live television coverage: TNT Sports

Referee: Christophe Ridley

Assistant referees: Andrew Jackson and Greg Macdonald

No.4: Calum Howard

TMO: Rowan Kitt

Saracens: Goode; Maitland, Cinti, Tompkins, Parton, M Vunipola, van Zyl; West, Dan, Clarey; Itoje (c), McFarland; Gonzalez, Christie, B Vunipola.

Replacements: George, M Vunipola, Judge, Tizard, Knight, Davies, Hartley, Lewington.

Saints: Furbank (c); Seabrook, Freeman, Dingwall, Sleightholme; F Smith, James; E Waller, S Matavesi, Davison; Munga, Coles; Lawes, Pearson, Graham.

Replacements: Langdon, A Waller, Millar Mills, Mayanavanua, Scott-Young, Mitchell, Litchfield, Hendy.

Not considered for Saints selection: Juarno Augustus, Tom Cruse, Will Glister, Rory Hutchinson, Manny Iyogun, Lewis Ludlam, Joel Matavesi, Burger Odendaal, James Ramm.

Most recent meeting: Saturday, May 13, 2023: Saracens 38 Saints 15 (Gallagher Premiership play-off semi-final)

Saracens flanker Juan Martin Gonzalez: “The competition for places is crazy, and that’s not just from the internationals in the squad. Standards are high and I know I’ve got a fight on my hands every week to get the chance to play so to get the chance at home this week is incredible for me.”

Saints director of rugby Phil Dowson: “It's very exciting, a really good opportunity for us to go and test ourselves against the reigning champions and one of the form sides packed full of talent. We have to be consistent, we have to make sure that all facets of our game - attack, defence, set piece - are as high end in terms of performance as we can possibly get. If you're not quite at it, you're going to get found out."

Opposition dangerman: Theo McFarland is a player who is so good that he sometimes makes it feel like Saracens have an extra man on the field. He’s like a back combined with a forward, and he has shone against Saints before.