Saracens 12 Northampton Saints 18: Tom Vickers' review and player ratings

You wouldn’t think a game played in freezing conditions and with a scoreline of 6-0 at half-time could be entertaining.

Saints celebrated a superb win at StoneX Stadium (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

But from a Saints perspective, it very much was.

Because this was a performance that backed up what Fraser Dingwall said during the days when Saints were regularly struggling with their defence.

The centre, one of the team’s key leaders, said they needed to entertain not just in attack, but in defence.

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Daventry Express within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

That meant big collisions that put opposition players on their back and Saints supporters on the edge of their seat.

It meant celebrating every time the opposition fancied their chances but were denied.

And that was exactly what Saints produced in a first period in which Saracens, yes, champions Saracens, didn’t score a single point.

For the second time this season, Saints had gone to the home of one of last season’s Gallagher Premiership grand final participants and nilled them for 40 minutes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The game at Sale on the opening day didn’t end up in Saints’ favour, but this one did.

And how they deserved the four points they picked up.

They once again showed an improved ability to strategise.

They knew when to kick, and when chances came on the break, they showed their attacking ability by finishing things off.

And, crucially, they never really allowed Saracens to gain any momentum.

Because whenever the hosts scored, Saints refused to be deterred from the task at hand.

They kept their composure and they kept their belief.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It was a nervy last 90 seconds, but they showed few signs of wobbling, keeping hold of the ball and booting it out to put the seal on a memorable away win.

It ended Saracens’ five-match winning streak and moved Saints to just two points off the top of the Premiership.

It felt like Phil Dowson’s men needed to show they could get a big win on the road to back-up pre-season ambitions of a top-two finish.

And wins on the road don’t come much bigger than this.

There is, of course, a huge amount of hard work to be done but Saints have won at Newcastle and Saracens this season, and they could easily have won at Sale.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The only time they really found life tough away from home was at Leicester Tigers, but derby day is never an easy day and they certainly weren’t helped by one big decision in that encounter.

So here Saints are, reflecting on five wins in eight league games going into European action.

It is a fine platform not only for the Champions Cup but the return to league action.

And Saints now have a benchmark performance by which to measure all others in the weeks and months ahead.

How they rated…

Advertisement

Advertisement

GEORGE FURBANK - has really stepped up his physicality levels this season and he was so strong and so steady here, kicking well, claiming high balls and leading the occasional attack… 9

TOM SEABROOK - Saints have done it again; just as they did with James Ramm, they have signed an under-the-radar winger who is quickly becoming a real star. His ability to stay on his feet in contact is extremely impressive… 8.5

TOMMY FREEMAN - a couple of kicks didn’t quite go where he wanted them to but he stood tall in defence, showing the other side of his game… 7.5

FRASER DINGWALL - CHRON STAR MAN - this was a huge performance from one of Saints’ defensive leaders. He stopped what seemed a certain Saracens try with the game scoreless, made countless tackles and set up Ollie Sleightholme’s score with a superb crossfield kick… 9

Advertisement

Advertisement

OLLIE SLEIGHTHOLME - another really strong showing from the wing, who capped it off with yet another score for Saints… 8.5

FIN SMITH - so strong ball in hand as he threatened Saracens with his direct running, showing his talent on the big stage again… 8.5

TOM JAMES - his kicking was often on the money and he was a real livewire at times as he often made the right calls at the right times… 8

ETHAN WALLER - was unfortunate with one penalty conceded as the turnover looked good but he won others for his team as he delivered a second strong showing on the spin… 8

Advertisement

Advertisement

SAM MATAVESI - was all energy once again as he flew around the park, though a couple of lineout a went awry… 7.5

TREVOR DAVISON - is getting his hands on the ball more and more and he made some really useful ground on a couple of occasions… 8

CHUNYA MUNGA - was unfortunate to be forced off at half-time after failing a head injury assessment but he had enjoyed a good first half… 7.5

ALEX COLES - one kick was a thing of beauty from the lock but he was hit with an ugly-looking injury which was such a shame as he was having another big game… 8

Advertisement

Advertisement

COURTNEY LAWES - what more can be said about the big man? He won turnovers, stole lineouts and basically disrupted Saracens at every turn… 9

TOM PEARSON - just keeps going and going, making big contribution after big contribution and racking up the tackles for fun… 9

SAM GRAHAM - has had a seriously good start to the season and he delivered a big display here, full of desire and physicality… 8.5

Replacements (who played more than 20 minutes)

TEMO MAYANAVANUA (for Munga 40) - what a way to enjoy your Saints debut! Came off the bench and brought real power as well as excellent handling, playing a key role in Alex Mitchell’s try… 8

Advertisement

Advertisement

ALEX WALLER (for E Waller 54) - came on and helped to ensure Saints kept Saracens at bay late on… 7

CURTIS LANGDON - a really strong cameo from the hooker, who played his part in Mitchell’s score… 8