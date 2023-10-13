News you can trust since 1869
Register
BREAKING
UK economy grew by 0.2% in August as service sector provides boost
Israel orders evacuation of 1.1m people from northern Gaza
Teacher gets lifetime ban after sending topless photos to student
SNP MP defects to Tories after claiming 'toxic and bully treatment'
Bernie Ecclestone spared jail time after guilty fraud plea
Ex-Barclays boss fined £1.8m by FCA over misleading links to Epstein

Sale Sharks v Northampton Saints: Full team news for the Gallagher Premiership opener

George Hendy has been handed a start in the Gallagher Premiership opener at Sale Sharks on Sunday (kick-off 1.30pm) after George Furbank was added to Saints' injury list.
By Tom Vickers
Published 13th Oct 2023, 10:39 BST- 2 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Furbank appeared to suffer a calf problem during the second half of last Sunday's Premiership Rugby Cup win against Doncaster Knights, though he did try to battle through it before being replaced.

However, he has now been ruled out, meaning Hendy takes his place at 15.

There is better news at centre as Fraser Dingwall is passed fit and skippers the side after overcoming the injury that kept him out of last weekend's cup clash.

George Hendy starts for Saints at Sale on Sunday (picture: Adam Gumbs)George Hendy starts for Saints at Sale on Sunday (picture: Adam Gumbs)
George Hendy starts for Saints at Sale on Sunday (picture: Adam Gumbs)
Most Popular

Alex Coles is also back, starting in the second row in place of Chunya Munga.

There are six changes in all for Saints as Tom James starts ahead of Archie McParland at scrum-half, while Ethan Waller replaces Alex Waller and Angus Scott-Young comes in for Tom Lockett at six.

Furbank, Juarno Augustus, Callum Braley, Emmanuel Iyogun, Tarek Haffar, Beltus Nonleh, Burger Odendaal and Temo Mayanavanua are all unavailable due to injury.

Courtney Lawes, Lewis Ludlam, Alex Mitchell and Sam Matavesi are at the Rugby World Cup.

For Sale, fly-half Rob du Preez is named as captain while new lock Ernst van Rhyn makes his league debut.

Cobus Wiese makes the bench once again, having returned from a seven-month injury lay-off in last week’s win against Ampthill in the Premiership Rugby Cup.

Saints have not been victorious at Sale since 2017, with the Sharks having won the past seven Premiership meetings between the sides at the Salford Community Stadium.

Sale Sharks: Carpenter; Roebuck, S James, Bedlow, O'Flaherty, R du Preez (c), Quirke; McIntyre, Taylor, Schonert; van Rhyn, Hill; JL du Preez, Dugdale, D du Preez.

Replacements: Caine, Harrison, Harper, Wiese, Beaumont, Warr, Curtis, Reed.

Saints: Hendy; Freeman, Dingwall (c), Hutchinson, Ramm; F Smith, James; E Waller, Langdon, Davidson; Moon, Coles; Scott-Young, Pearson, Graham.

Replacements: R Smith, A Waller, Millar-Mills, Lockett, Munga, McParland, Grayson, Seabrook.

Related topics:Fraser DingwallNorthampton SaintsAlex Waller