Sale Sharks v Northampton Saints: Full team news for Saturday's game at the AJ Bell Stadium

Karl Wilkins

Summer signing Wilkins joins skipper Lewis Ludlam, who was released by England earlier this week, and Juarno Augustus in the back row.

Tom Wood is out with a broken foot, while Teimana Harrison drops to the bench for the Gallagher Premiership clash.

Tommy Freeman is at full-back after returning to Saints from England duty, meaning Rory Hutchinson can move back to centre, replacing the injured Matt Proctor.

James Grayson replaces Dan Biggar, who starts for Wales against South Africa this weekend, at fly-half, while Tom James makes his first appearance of the season, at scrum-half.

James Fish and Alex Moon come in for Sam Matavesi and Api Ratuniyarawa, who are on international duty with Fiji.

Lock Brandon Nansen is set to make his Saints debut as he is named among the replacements.

Piers Francis returns to take his place on the bench, with Connor Tupai the other back as Saints opt for a 6:2 split.

Saints have a total of 20 players unavailable for selection this week.

Sale Sharks: Hammersley; McGuigan, S James, van Rensburg, Yarde; MacGinty, Warr; Rodd, van der Merwe, Oosthuizen; JL du Preez, JP du Preez; Ross (c), B Curry, D du Preez.

Replacements: Langdon, McIntyre, Jones, Nield, Postlethwaite, Thomas, R du Preez, L James.

Saints: Freeman; Skosan, Dingwall, Hutchinson, Collins; Grayson, James; Waller, Fish, Hill; Ribbans, Moon; Wilkins, Ludlam (c), Augustus.