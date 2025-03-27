Sale Sharks v Northampton Saints: Big match preview

Competition: Gallagher Premiership (round 13)

Saints director of rugby Phil Dowson: "It's made for it really in terms of the opportunity to get back on the horse. It's a tough place to play against a very good team, and there's adversity there and that's sometimes what gets the best out of people. I don't think there's anything magical about the place (the Salford Community Stadium), other than they've got very good players who are playing a game plan they're all engaged and invested in. They're a very good group with a very good record at home and I think playing anyone away from home is tough. Generally sides have got very good home records so we need to make sure we're on our mettle. Like I keep saying, the word response is what we want. We want to see the correct reaction to last Friday."