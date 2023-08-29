As reported by this publication earlier this month, the lock will make a rapid return to Northampton, having departed during the summer to join Melbourne Rebels.

The 26-year-old made a big impact at Saints after arriving from the Queensland Reds ahead of the start of last season.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He played 24 times for the black, green and gold, scoring two tries, but he decided to cut his stay short for family reasons.

Lukhan Salakaia-Loto is heading back to the Gardens (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

But now Salakaia-Loto will get the chance to say a proper farewell to the Saints supporters as he plays for a Barbarians side packed with international talent.

There are 10 men capped by Australia, and an additional five by Australia A, as well as five capped by Japan named in the squad.

Wallaby backs James O’Connor, Tom Wright, Hunter Paisami and Harry Wilson are all included by the invitational side.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ryohei Yamanaka and Kaito Shigeno headline the list of Japanese internationals, with the Barbarians set to be led by an Australian coaching quartet of Jason Gilmore, Laurie Fisher, Berrick Barnes and Nathan Grey.

Saints ran out 45-39 winners on a memorable afternoon when they hosted the Barbarians for the first time ever back in November 2022.

It will be the final pre-season fixture for Phil Dowson's side as they prepare for their televised Premiership Rugby Cup curtain raiser at Ealing Trailfinders on September 10.

Tickets for the Barbarians clash are still available now starting from £17 adult and £6 child, with the game also included in all 23/24 season ticket packages.