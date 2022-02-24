Salakaia-Loto 'a big loss' for Queensland Reds as Saints links strengthen

It has been reported in Australia that Wallabies forward Salakaia-Loto, who can play in the second row or the back row, is on his way to Northampton.

The 25-year-old is a key figure for the Reds and is seen as one of their best leaders.

But the 6ft 6in star could be set to bolster the Saints pack later this year after suggestions that he has signed a lucrative deal at cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens.

Lukhan Salakaia-Loto

“We’re all happy for him because it’s what’s best for him, he’s got a young family and we all know that footy’s not around forever... but we’re all pretty cut losing him just because he’s a senior member of our team,” Wallabies and Reds No.8 Wilson told the Sydney Morning Herald.

“He’s one of our leaders, he’s been at the Reds for seven years now and he’s a real part of the core of Reds that we’ve built over the past few years.

"On a personal note, he’s an awesome player and he’s a good mate too, so it’s a bit frustrating losing him in that way, but we’re all aware that it happens in rugby.”

Salakaia-Loto started for the Reds last weekend as they beat the Melbourne Rebels 23-5 in their Super Rugby opener at Suncorp Stadium.

And Wilson added: “He’s a big loss for us. He’s a second-rower who has back-row skill and that’s why I’ve always enjoyed playing for him, he’s got good lineout skills too.