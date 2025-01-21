Saints without key duo for Harlequins clash after further England call-ups

Henry Pollock (photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)

Saints will be without Curtis Langdon and Henry Pollock for Friday night’s key Gallagher Premiership game at Harlequins after the duo were called up by England.

Langdon and Pollock have headed to the Guinness Six Nations training camp in Girona after five players were added to Steve Borthwick’s injury list.

Alex Coles and Alex Mitchell are among the players nursing issues as Coles sustained a wrist issue that forced him off against Munster last weekend while Mitchell has a knee injury.

Coles has not gone to Girona but Mitchell has as he continues his rehabilitation.

With Saracens hooker Jamie George and Harlequins No.8 Alex Dombrandt not able to travel due to injury, England have called on Langdon and Pollock to take their place.

Gloucester’s Arthur Clark has replaced Coles, while Bath's Ben Spencer and Sale’s Raffi Quirke have come in for Mitchell and Jack van Poortvliet at scrum-half.

England are preparing for their Six Nations opener, which comes against Ireland in Dublin on February 1.

But the training camp means Saints are without a laundry list of England players, which includes injured trio George Furbank, Coles and Mitchell along with Langdon, Pollock, Fraser Dingwall, Fin Smith, Ollie Sleightholme and Tommy Freeman.

Quins have five players at the training camp, with prop Fin Baxter, flanker Chandler Cunningham-South, centre Oscar Beard, wing Cadan Murley and fly-half Marcus Smith involved, while Dombrandt and Luke Northmore are not there due to injury.