Saints wish Wray well after Saracens forward suffers fractured skull during game at the Gardens

Jackson Wray

The injury wasn't obvious at the time but it was announced by Saracens on Wednesday that Wray will be seeing a consultant this week.

The 31-year-old came on as a half-time replacement for Billy Vunipola at the Gardens and helped Saracens to beat Saints 30-6 in the Gallagher Premiership encounter.

Ferguson only heard the news of Wray's injury on Wednesday morning.

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And at the media session later that day, Ferguson said: "I read about it and it sounds horrific.

"He's a really good guy.

"We were aware something pretty serious was going on in the tunnel because I think it happened post-game in that he'd finished playing and there was a collapse or he felt rough once the game finished.