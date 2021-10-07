Saints wing Collins hoping to create happier memories against Wasps

Tom Collins

Collins was red carded for taking out Wasps fly-half Jacob Umaga in the air during the January 2020 clash.

It was an unfortunate collision with no malice at all from Collins, who quickly took to social media after the game to apologise to Umaga.

Saints went on to win the game despite being down to 14 men, earning a 35-31 success, and Collins was also part of the squad that was victorious at Wasps last season.

Now he is eager to enjoy more success at the CBS Arena, without any added personal drama.

“I got a red card last year so games like that you try to forget and put to the back of your mind,” Collins said.

“But these games against Wasps are always good for a back, free-flowing rugby and that's what you want.”

On the Umaga incident, for which Collins was banned for two weeks, he said: “It was crazy.

“I go back to the moment and it all happened so quickly. You don't know what's happening until it's hit you.

“It was my bad so I try to forget about that and move forward to this year.

“Hopefully we can go out there and perform at the weekend.”

Collins has been a regular starter for Saints since pre-season, scoring tries in friendlies against Bedford Blues and Ospreys before getting the nod in each of the three Premiership games so far.

He is enjoying his early-season run in the team, especially because Saints have won every match they have played so far.

“I said in pre-season after the Ospreys game, we've got that character to win these games that last year we would have lost, especially in the last five or 10 minutes of the game,” he said.

“It shows where we're at as a team and in a fitness sense. We're finishing games well at the moment.

“I feel the buzz on the pitch is one where we've got a feeling that we're going to win.

“There's a togetherness on the pitch and I feel we're in a good space.

“Long may it continue.”

But Wasps will be a big threat as Saints seek to maintain their 100 per cent start.

Lee Blackett's side thrashed Bristol Bears 44-8 in their only league game at the CBS Arena so far this season.

And Collins said: “We've looked over them and we know how dangerous they are.

“They've got a dangerous back three, they like to play a bit and they're good on the counter-attack.

“We know what to expect, it's the same every year with Wasps.