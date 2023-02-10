Saints well aware of threat London Irish will pose in semi-final showdown

As it is, they must go back to Brentford on a revenge mission tonight as they take on London Irish again in a shootout for a place in the Premiership Rugby Cup showpiece.

Saints qualified for the final-four clash as the best runners-up from the pool stages, but it could all have been so different.

Advertisement

Advertisement

They were cruising at 19-0 up at half-time against Irish, but they opted to take off senior stars and give plenty of inexperienced players a second-half chance as they eventually fell to a 28-26 defeat.

Matt Ferguson

It came after Saints let go of possession in the final seconds, allowing Irish to mount one final attack, from which they scored a penalty try to win the game.

Both teams went on to win their next three pool games, meaning it was Irish who finished top of the Pool 3 and can set up a home final if they secure victory against Saints.

Advertisement

Advertisement

And that has resulted in Phil Dowson’s side having to travel back to the capital as they look to get to the final, which for them would be another away encounter, against Exeter Chiefs or Sale Sharks, on the weekend of March 18.

"It (the game back in September) was interesting and we were probably in charge of that one until the last three minutes, when things went against us," said Saints assistant coach Matt Ferguson.

"One of the things you know about London Irish is that they're a team who can score quickly and they're a team who can score from anywhere.

"They are one of the most multi-threat teams in the league because they have a good set piece, a really decent maul but they also have more trick plays from their lineout than anyone else.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"They have a really dangerous back three.

"They're in the same situation in terms of team selection because if you look back to that first game, there were a few invited guests they had to use to fulfil that fixture but I'm pretty sure that won't be happening for a home semi-final.

"We could well be facing a very different Irish team, but one thing I know for sure is that the Irish DNA is pretty clear to see and they've had some pretty good results recently."

Saints, who last won the Premiership Rugby Cup back in 2019, beating Saracens in the final at the Gardens, are sticking with many of the players who got them to this stage rather than simply selecting their first-choice 15.

Advertisement

Advertisement

And they are not fazed by going on the road for the semi-final, and the final should they get there.

"It was probably down to that last few minutes in the game at Irish, which is a shame really because when we were involved in the PRC in 2019, it was great to get that home final here and reward our great fans," said Ferguson.