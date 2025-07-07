Saints trio to be involved in Lions' battle with Brumbies

Tommy Freeman (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Tommy Freeman, Alex Mitchell and Henry Pollock will all be involved for the British & Irish Lions against ACT Brumbies on Wednesday (kick-off 11am BST).

The Saints trio will turn out at Gio Stadium in Canberra, with Freeman starting the clash and Mitchell and Pollock hoping to make an impact off the bench.

Scrum-half Mitchell has been involved in every match of this summer’s tour so far, while Pollock has shrugged off the tight calf that kept him out of Saturday’s win over the NSW Waratahs.

The game will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in the UK and Ireland.

Lions head coach Andy Farrell said: “In 2013, the Brumbies beat the British & Irish Lions in Canberra, and this year they were the leading Australian team in Super Rugby, so we are fully aware of the challenge in front of us.”

British & Irish Lions team to face ACT Brumbies: 15 Blair Kinghorn (Toulouse/Scotland) #882; 14 Tommy Freeman (Saints/England) #858, 13 Garry Ringrose (Leinster Rugby/Ireland) #872, 12 Bundee Aki (Connacht Rugby/Ireland) #837, 11 James Lowe (Leinster Rugby/Ireland) #870; 10 Finn Russell (Bath Rugby/Scotland) #835, 9 Jamison Gibson-Park (Leinster Rugby/Ireland) #879; 1 Ellis Genge (Bristol Bears/England) #859, 2 Dan Sheehan (Leinster Rugby/Ireland) #873, 3 Tadhg Furlong (Leinster Rugby/Ireland) #81; 4 Maro Itoje (Saracens/England) (C) #825, 5 Joe McCarthy (Leinster Rugby/Ireland) #871; 6 Ollie Chessum (Leicester Tigers/England) #875, 7 Tom Curry (Sale Sharks/England) #853, 8 Jack Conan (Leinster Rugby/Ireland) #839.

Replacements: 16 Ronan Kelleher (Leinster Rugby/Ireland) #864, 17 Andrew Porter (Leinster Rugby/Ireland) #876, 18 Will Stuart (Bath Rugby/England) #877, 19 Josh van der Flier (Leinster Rugby/Ireland) #874, 20 Henry Pollock (Saints/England) #865, 21 Alex Mitchell (Saints/England) #860, 22 Marcus Smith (Harlequins/ England) #855, 23 Mack Hansen (Connacht Rugby/Ireland) #867.