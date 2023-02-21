Saints trio sent back by England ahead of Gloucester game - but three retained

The trio have been released by England ahead of the Guinness Six Nations showdown with Wales in Cardiff later that day (kick-off 4.45pm).

But Courtney Lawes, Lewis Ludlam and Alex Mitchell have been retained as part of a 26-man Red Rose squad, meaning they will not be able to play for Saints this weekend.

Gloucester do not have any players in the current England squad.

Tommy Freeman is heading back to Saints

England squad

Forwards: Ollie Chessum (Leicester Tigers, 7 caps), Dan Cole (Leicester Tigers, 97 caps), Ben Curry (Sale Sharks, 2 caps), Alex Dombrandt (Harlequins, 11 caps), Ellis Genge (Bristol Bears, 45 caps), Jamie George (Saracens, 74 caps), Nick Isiekwe (Saracens, 10 caps), Maro Itoje (Saracens, 64 caps), Courtney Lawes (Saints, 96 caps), Lewis Ludlam (Saints, 16 caps), Kyle Sinckler (Bristol Bears, 58 caps), Mako Vunipola (Saracens, 76 caps), Jack Walker (Harlequins, 1 cap), Jack Willis (Toulouse, 7 caps)

