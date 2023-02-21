News you can trust since 1869
Saints trio sent back by England ahead of Gloucester game - but three retained

David Ribbans, Fraser Dingwall and Tommy Freeman will be available for Saints' crucial Gallagher Premiership home clash with Gloucester on Saturday (kick-off 2.45pm).

By Tom Vickers
51 minutes ago - 1 min read

The trio have been released by England ahead of the Guinness Six Nations showdown with Wales in Cardiff later that day (kick-off 4.45pm).

But Courtney Lawes, Lewis Ludlam and Alex Mitchell have been retained as part of a 26-man Red Rose squad, meaning they will not be able to play for Saints this weekend.

Gloucester do not have any players in the current England squad.

Tommy Freeman is heading back to Saints
England squad

Forwards: Ollie Chessum (Leicester Tigers, 7 caps), Dan Cole (Leicester Tigers, 97 caps), Ben Curry (Sale Sharks, 2 caps), Alex Dombrandt (Harlequins, 11 caps), Ellis Genge (Bristol Bears, 45 caps), Jamie George (Saracens, 74 caps), Nick Isiekwe (Saracens, 10 caps), Maro Itoje (Saracens, 64 caps), Courtney Lawes (Saints, 96 caps), Lewis Ludlam (Saints, 16 caps), Kyle Sinckler (Bristol Bears, 58 caps), Mako Vunipola (Saracens, 76 caps), Jack Walker (Harlequins, 1 cap), Jack Willis (Toulouse, 7 caps)

Backs: Henry Arundell (London Irish, 4 caps), Owen Farrell (Saracens, 103 caps), Ollie Lawrence (Bath Rugby, 9 caps), Max Malins (Saracens, 16 caps), Joe Marchant (Harlequins, 14 caps), Alex Mitchell (Saints, 2 caps), Cadan Murley (Harlequins, uncapped), Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs, 53 caps), Marcus Smith (Harlequins, 19 caps), Freddie Steward (Leicester Tigers, 19 caps), Jack van Poortvliet (Leicester Tigers, 9 caps), Anthony Watson (Leicester Tigers, 52 caps)

