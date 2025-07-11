Saints trio handed starts on the international stage

Alex Coles (photo by ALEJANDRO PAGNI/AFP via Getty Images)

Saints trio Elliot Millar Mills, Alex Coles and Danilo Fischetti will all be in international action this weekend.

Millar Mills starts for Scotland as they take on Fiji in Suva on Saturday (kick-off 4am BST).

Scotland will be bidding to follow up their first ever win over the Maori All Blacks last weekend.

The match against Fiji will mark Millar Mills’ eighth in Scotland colours and his first international appearance since November as the 33-year-old packs down at tighthead prop.

As for Coles, he has been named in England’s starting line-up for their second Test against Argentina, at Estadio San Juan del Bicentenario on Saturday (kick-off 8.40pm BST).

The 25-year-old retains his place at lock after featuring there when Steve Borthwick’s side defeated Los Pumas 35-12 last weekend.

Coles will be earning his ninth international cap.

Danilo Fischetti will make his 55th Test appearance for Italy in their second Test against South Africa this weekend.

The Saints loosehead prop will pack down from the start once more for the Azzurri in Port Elizabeth on Saturday (kick-off 4.10pm BST), after also wearing the No.1 shirt for the 42-24 loss at Loftus Versfeld last weekend.

Former Saints scrum-half Cobus Reinach has been selected among the replacements for the Springboks.