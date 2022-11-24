Saints trio get the England call to take on world champions South Africa

And he will be joined by club-mate Alex Coles in the starting line-up for England’s final Autumn International of the series, with David Ribbans on the replacements' bench.

The Red Rose take on the Springboks (ko 5.30pm) off the back of their comeback draw with New Zealand last weekend, and coach Eddie Jones has made four changes - with two of them seeing Freeman and Coles come into the team.

Advertisement

The match will be Freeman's first England appearance since he impressed on the summer tour of Australia, the winger having now recovered from injury. He replaces Jack Nowell.

Tommy Freeman will start for England on Saturday

Coles is selected instead of Sam Simmons at flanker.

Jones said: “This is our last game of the autumn and our chance to continue building on the improvements we have made throughout the matches.

Advertisement

“We have made steady progress from game-to-game, culminating in a pulsating draw against New Zealand. Now, we have the chance to test ourselves against the might of the world champions.

“We’re going out there to light the crowd up. The support at Twickenham was outstanding last week and we want to work hard on the pitch to make sure we have another atmosphere like that again on Saturday.”

Advertisement

England last played South Africa in November 2021, with Jones's side edging that one 27-26.

The Springboks beat England 32-12 in the 2019 World Cup Final.

Advertisement

England team to play South Africa: Freddie Steward (Leicester Tigers); Tommy Freeman (Northampton Saints), Manu Tuilagi (Sale Sharks), Owen Farrell (Saracens), Jonny May (Gloucester Rugby); Marcus Smith (Harlequins); Jack van Poortvliet (Leicester Tigers); Mako Vunipola (Saracens); Jamie George (Saracens); Kyle Sinckler (Bristol Bears); Maro Itoje (Saracens); Jonny Hill (Sale Sharks); Alex Coles (Northampton Saints); Tom Curry (Sale Sharks); Billy Vunipola (Saracens)