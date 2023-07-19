Saints will travel to face the Championship side on Saturday, August 26.

General sale tickets for the clash, which kicks off at 1.30pm in advance of England’s World Cup warm-up match against Fiji, will go on sale via Bedford Blues at the start of August.

Phil Dowson’s side will take to the field for the first time following a long pre-season training schedule which began in mid-June, and the encounter with the Blues will be followed by a home game against the Barbarians on Saturday, September 2 (kick-off 2pm).

Phil Dowson, the Saints director of rugby, looks on during a training session held at the Gardens on July 18 (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Those matches will provide a warm-up ahead of the start of the new-look Premiership Rugby Cup competition, which will begin for Saints with a televised trip to Ealing Trailfinders on Sunday, September 10.

The pre-season encounter against Bedford has become something of a tradition and it is a fixture with more than 130 years of history. The two sides first met in 1887.

They last locked horns in pre-season 12 months ago in Northampton, as Saints ran out 40-26 victors in a 10-try thriller at cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens.

This will be the third game between the sides since their strategic partnership began back in June 2020, with the first a 40-21 win for Saints in Bedford.

The Mobbs Memorial Match will soon take on a new format, as announced earlier this year, with the fixture set to be contested annually during pre-season between Saints and Bedford.