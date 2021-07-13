Saints to start new season at home against Gloucester

Chris Boyd

The Cherry & Whites will be the first visitors to Franklin’s Gardens on Saturday, September 18 (kick-off 3pm), before Chris Boyd's side travel to Sandy Park to play Exeter Chiefs in round two (Saturday, September 25, kick-off 3pm).

Saints are back at home in round three to welcome London Irish on Saturday, October 2 (kick-off 2pm) ahead of round four's visit to the newly-named Coventry Building Society Arena, where Northampton will play in front of the BT Sport cameras for the first time as they lock horns with Wasps on Sunday, October 10 (kick-off 3pm).

With 13 teams in next season’s Premiership, each team will receive two bye weekends during the campaign, and Saints will take their first rest in round five.

But the action then comes thick and fast for the remainder of the month as Saints face Worcester Warriors at the Gardens on Friday, October 22 (kick-off 7.45pm), before an East Midlands derby on home soil against Leicester Tigers on Saturday, October 30 (kick-off 3pm) – with both of the round six and seven matches being shown live on BT Sport.

Fixtures for Rounds eight to 26 have also been announced, although specific dates and times for these matches are yet to be confirmed.

The league’s play-off semi-finals will be held the weekend of Saturday, June 11, 2022, with the final following on Saturday, June 18 at Twickenham Stadium.

Saints' 2021/22 Gallagher Premiership fixtures

Saturday, September 18: Gloucester (h), 3pm

Saturday, September 25: Exeter Chiefs (a), 3pm

Saturday, October 2: London Irish (a), 2pm

Sunday, October 10: Wasps (a), 3pm

October 15-17: Free weekend

Friday, October 22: Worcester Warriors (h), 7.45pm

Saturday, October 30: Leicester Tigers (h), 3pm

November 5-7: Sale Sharks (a)

November 26-28: Bristol Bears (a)

December 3-5: Bath (h)

December 24-26: Harlequins (a)

December 31-January 2: Saracens (h)

January 7-9: Newcastle Falcons (a)

January 28-30: Worcester Warriors (a)

February 4-6: Free weekend

February 11-13: Leicester Tigers (a)

February 18-20: Sale Sharks (h)

February 25-27: Exeter Chiefs (h)

March 4-6: Gloucester (a)

March 11-13: Wasps (h)

March 25-27: London Irish (a)

April 1-3: Bristol Bears (h)

April 22-24: Bath (a)

April 29-May 1: Harlequins (h)

May 20-22: Saracens (a)