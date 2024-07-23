Saints to start Gallagher Premiership title defence with trip to fellow finalists Bath

Saints won the Gallagher Premiership title last season (photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

Saints will start the new Gallagher Premiership season against the team who they faced in the last match of their title-winning 2023/24 campaign.

Phil Dowson’s champions will travel to The Rec to take on Bath on Friday, September 20 (kick-off 7.45pm).

Bath will be keen to avenge their defeat in the Premiership showpiece at Twickenham last month, when Saints beat their opponents, who were reduced to 14 men during the first half, 25-21 thanks to a second-half Alex Mitchell score.

It meant the black, green and gold claimed their first league title since 2014 and only the second Premiership crown in the club's history.

Saints will aim to defend their title this time round, and after the game at Bath they face a home encounter against Exeter Chiefs on Saturday, September 28 (kick-off 5.30pm).

Another cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens date awaits six days later as Saints host Harlequins on Friday, October 4 (kick-off 7.45pm).

The champions then face their first East Midlands derby of the season, travelling to take on Leicester Tigers on Saturday, October 12 (kick-off 5.30pm).

The festive fixture will be a home game against Newcastle Falcons on Saturday, December 28 (kick-off 3pm), while the first match of the new year will be against Bath at the Gardens on Sunday, January 5 (kick-off 3pm).

The home game against Leicester comes on the weekend of March 22.

Saints finish the regular-season campaign at Gloucester on the weekend of May 31.

The play-off semi-finals are on the weekend of June 7, with the final taking place on Saturday, June 14.

Saints’ 2024/25 Gallagher Premiership fixtures

Friday, September 20: Bath (away, 7.45pm)

Saturday, September 28: Exeter Chiefs (home, 5.30pm)

Friday, October 4: Harlequins (home, 7.45pm)

Saturday, October 12: Leicester Tigers (away, 5.30pm)

Friday, October 18: Sale Sharks (home, 7.45pm)

Friday, October 25: Bristol Bears (away, 7.45pm)

Saturday, November 30: Gloucester (home, 3pm)

Sunday, December 22: Saracens (away, 3pm)

Saturday, December 28: Newcastle Falcons (home, 3pm)

Sunday, January 5: Bath (home, 3pm)

Weekend of January 25: Harlequins (away, TBC)

Weekend of March 22: Leicester Tigers (home, TBC)

Weekend of March 29: Sale Sharks (away, TBC)

Weekend of April 19: Newcastle Falcons (away, TBC)

Weekend of April 26: Bristol Bears (home, TBC)

Weekend of May 10: Exeter Chiefs (away, TBC)

Weekend of May 17: Saracens (home, TBC)

Weekend of May 31: Gloucester (away, TBC)

Weekend of June 7: Premiership play-off semi-finals