Saints to start cup campaign on eve of new Premiership season

In an unusual schedule for the cup competition, Phil Dowson's side will kick-off at cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens on Thursday, September 8 - the day before they travel to Sale Sharks for the league curtain-raiser.

It means there is set to be a very youthful look to the black, green and gold team that takes to the field against Saracens.

Saints will also be up against London Irish, Harlequins and Newcastle Falcons in the pool stages.

Saints will go to London Irish and Newcastle Falcons in the Premiership Rugby Cup this season

They go to Irish on a Tuesday night (September 27) and Newcastle on the weekend of November 19 with their home game against Quins scheduled for midweek (October 18/19).

Saints' Premiership Rugby Cup pool stage fixtures 2022/23

Thursday, September 8: Saracens (h), 7.45pm

Tuesday, September 27: London Irish (a), 7.45pm

October 18/19: Harlequins (h)