Saints to host Sale Sharks in final match before Gallagher Premiership returns

Saints have announced that they will host Sale Sharks in a warm-up fixture on Friday, March 15 (kick-off 7.45pm).

Phil Dowson’s men, who are set to entertain South African side DHL Stormers six days earlier (Saturday, March 9), will be sharpening up ahead of their return to Gallagher Premiership action at Bristol Bears on Friday, March 22.

Saints have a lengthy break from league action after hosting Newcastle Falcons on Saturday, January 27 as the Premiership pauses while the Six Nations is on.

There are Premiership Rugby Cup knockout matches during that period but Saints didn’t make it out of their pool so are not involved.

Saints beat Sale at the Gardens last month (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Eager to avoid being sluggish on their return to action at Ashton Gate, the black, green and gold have lined up the Stormers and Sale clashes for March.

And both games will be part of the current season ticket package for Saints supporters.

Sale season ticket holders will also be able to access the match as part of their membership. Sharks will contact their members directly in due course.

Match tickets will cost just £10 adult / £5 junior across all ticket categories, and go on sale week commencing Monday, January 22. All ticket prices are subject to a £1.50 booking fee.​

Saints season ticket holders will be able to purchase extra tickets in their usual priority window from Monday (Jan 22).

Saints Membership holders will be able to purchase tickets in another priority window from Wednesday (Jan 24).

All remaining tickets will then go on general sale on Friday (Jan 26).

“We’re delighted to be able to confirm another fixture in our calendar for this season, and grateful to Sale for their co-operation,” said Saints CEO Mark Darbon.

“At the end of March, a pivotal point of the season begins with the Gallagher Premiership run-in starting in earnest, and we want to make sure we hit the ground running after an eight-week break from league fixtures.

“We already have a clash lined up against the DHL Stormers on Saturday, March 9, but Phil Dowson and our coaches were keen to ensure we get our players on the pitch again the following week before we get stuck into Premiership action.