Saints to host Ealing Trailfinders in Premiership Rugby Cup quarter-finals

Tom Collins' Ealing Trailfinders will be heading to the Gardens (photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Saints will host Championship side Ealing Trailfinders in the quarter-finals of the Premiership Rugby Cup.

Following defeats for Harlequins and Bath on Saturday, Phil Dowson's men qualified as third seeds from the eight teams who made it through to the knockout stages.

That means they will take on the Trailfinders, who have former Saints wing Tom Collins in their squad, at cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens on Saturday, March 1 (kick-off 3pm).

Saints last faced Ealing in the same competition on the opening day of the 2023/24 season, with the Trailfinders running out 48-22 winners at home.

The winner of the match between Saints and Ealing will take on the victors in the tie between Exeter Chiefs and Sale Sharks. Those quarter-finals will be played on the same day with the same kick-off times.

In the other half of the draw, Newcastle Falcons will host Gloucester on Friday, February 28, with Bath entertaining Harlequins on the same night.

Semi-finals and the final will be played at the home stadium of the highest ranked teams from the pool stage.

That means the only way Saints can get a home final is if they make it to the showpiece and Newcastle don't.

2024/25 PREMIERSHIP RUGBY CUP KNOCK-OUTS

​The eight teams that made it through to the Premiership Rugby Cup quarter-finals are seeded as follows:

Seed 1: Newcastle Falcons (wins 5, point difference 108, points 26)

Seed 2: Exeter Chiefs (wins 5, points difference 186, points 25)

Seed 3: Northampton Saints (wins 5, points difference 69, points 25)

Seed 4: Bath Rugby (wins 5, points difference 187, points 24)

Seed 5: Harlequins (wins 4, points difference 56, points 24)

Seed 6: Ealing Trailfinders (wins 4, points difference 55, points 22)

Seed 7: Sale Sharks (wins 4, points difference 53, points 22)

Seed 8: Gloucester (wins 4, points difference 4, points 21)

​As such, the quarter-finals will take at the home grounds of Newcastle, Exeter, Northampton and Bath at the following times:

QF 1: Friday, February 28 (kick-off: 7.45pm) – Newcastle Falcons vs Gloucester – Kingston Park

QF 2: Saturday, March 1 (kick-off: 3pm) – Exeter Chiefs vs Sale Sharks – Sandy Park

QF 3: Saturday, March 1 (kick-off: 3pm) – Saints vs Ealing Trailfinders – cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens

QF 4: Friday, February 28 (kick-off: 7.45pm) – Bath Rugby vs Harlequins – The Recreation Ground (Live on TNT Sports)

The Premiership Rugby Cup semi-finals will then take place on the weekend of March 7/8/9 as follows (held at the ground of the highest seeded team in each match):

Winner of QF 1 vs Winner of QF 4

Winner of QF 2 vs Winner of QF 3

The Final will take place the following weekend (March 14/15/16) at the highest seeded team’s home ground.